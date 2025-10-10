Verizon down again? Thousands of users report ‘SOS mode’ in multiple US cities

Verizon seems to be once again experiencing widespread outages as users rushed to social media to complain about facing issues with connectivity on Friday. Outage tracking website Downdetector shows that over 1,000 complaints were registered on the website, with the peak seen around 1:34 PM EST.

​As per data shared on the website, 58% of the users complained of problems with their mobile internet, 24% said they had 'No Signal,' and 18% said they were having trouble with 5G Home Internet.

​The problems do not seem to be limited to any one area, and among the top 9 most affected locations were said to be Los Angeles, Katy, Van Nuys, Woodland Hills, Santa Monica, North Hollywood, Houston, Reseda, and Canoga Park.

​Netizens React to Verizon Outage: ​“That is correct. Their network has been down since late last night. I am currently on SOS and I called them about it. They tried to troubleshoot me and half of their people. There are completely idiots that don’t know what they’re doing. For almost $400 a month, this is just outrageous and I’m about to switch to T-Mobile,” wrote one user on Reddit.

​“Southern California checking in. SOS since about 7:30 AM this morning. Called Verizon and there’s outages all over the country. No estimate on repair time,” another user noted.

​“I’m leaving Verizon after 17 yrs. Dropped calls, cuts out all the time… and they got rid of the loyalty program $10 off bill. I threatened to leave and they gave me a one-time discount while I wait for some likely sales person to try talking me into a new cheaper plan. I’ve been threatening to leave for years. Time,” wrote another angry user.

​"Leaving @Verizon for @ATT today. I can’t stand these outages anymore. Happens at least once a month, last month it was for a whole day and now I’ve been stuck in SOS mode for hours. Ridiculous," added yet another user on X.

​What's Happening with the Verizon Outage? ​News of the Verizon outage first started coming in on Thursday, October 9, and the company had also accepted the problem with its service. Users in many US cities complained as they woke up to "SOS Only" or "Emergency Calls Only" error message on their phones.