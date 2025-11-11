Veterans Day 2025: Check out services that stay functional on 11 November — complete list here

Veterans Day is celebrated on 11 November in the US. While government offices stay closed on the federal holiday, most other services are operational.

Updated11 Nov 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Veterans Day 2025 is being marked on 11 November across the United States.
Veterans Day 2025 is being marked on 11 November across the United States.(AP)

Veterans Day is being observed across the United States on Tuesday, 11 November. This federal holiday is dedicated to the men and women who have served the country in uniform.

It started over a century ago under a different name, marking the celebrations of the end of World War I. As its name and purpose evolved over the years, Veterans Day now serves as a recognition for US veterans and those currently serving in uniform, The Associated Press reported.

Government offices will largely remain closed today. Also, it is a day off for US postal workers. But several other economic activities are expected to continue as normal. In fact, due to 11 November being a federal holiday, a lot of outlets are expected to witness a spike in business. Here is a look at what remains open in the US on 11 November.

Stock Market

The stock exchanges will remain functional on Veterans Day, just like any other working day, as per USA Today.

Pick-up and delivery services

Pick-up and delivery services like UPS and FedEx will be operational on Tuesday, except for UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations, which require one additional day for delivery.

Restaurant chains

Also fully operational and, in some cases, offering special discounts to veterans will be major restaurant chains like Starbucks, Applebee’s, Krispy Kreme, Red Lobster and others.

Retailers

Major retail outlets such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot will be fully open on Veterans Day. Some of them will even be offering discounts for customers to boost their sales on a holiday.

Travel stations

While airports and railway stations will be functional, the government shutdown will have an adverse impact on their operations. Lots of flights have been cancelled due to a shortage of staff, who remain unpaid due to the shutdown, ABC 7 reported.

History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day is observed on 11 November as it was on this day in 1918 that World War I saw an armistice go into effect “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.” This is seen as the moment when the first war came to an end. In 1938, a law was passed, making this day a federal holiday.

There is a difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The latter commemorates those servicemen who have lost their lives, while the former is meant to honor all defense service personnel, according to ABC 10.

FAQs

What is Veterans Day?

It is a day which marks the end of World War I and honors all veterans from the defense forces.

When is Veterans Day celebrated?

The day is observed in the US on 11 November every year.

Is Veterans Day the same as Memorial Day?

The two are entirely different. Memorial Day honors martyrs, while Veterans Day is dedicated to all veterans.

