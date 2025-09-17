VIDEO: Melania Trump travels in style to UK, dons sleek Burberry trench coat — here's how much it cost

First Lady Melania Trump travelled in style on Tuesday. Melania and US President Donald Trump landed at Stansted Airport near London on September 16 on the first day of a two-day visit to the UK.

Donald Trump arrived in the UK late Tuesday for a state visit with his wife, Melania, a rare privilege made at the invitation of King Charles III.

Melania was back in action as she boarded Air Force One. The "ultra-private first lady" – who receded from public view in recent months – wore a floor-length tan trench coat by Burberry, black Saint Laurent sunglasses, and black leather riding boots by Christian Dior.

As USA Today put it, Melania Trump —"whose fashion is thought to reflect her mood" — wore the long honey-colored trench coat, with the luxury British brand's iconic lining peeking through.

The First Lady looked chic in a sand-colored, double-breasted Burberry coat that fell to her ankles, cinched in at the waist, and had a turned-up collar.

A Google search revealed that the trench coat is priced at approximately $2,520 ( ₹221,000 INR based on an exchange rate of ~ ₹87.80 per US dollar)

Underneath, she wore a black shirt and sleek Dior Empreinte riding boots that came up to her knee. The mother of one wore her brunette locks down in subtle waves as she walked beside her husband Donald Trump, marking their first state visit to the country since 2019.

A video of Melania Trump shared by social media users showed her walking in elegance as she landed at Stansted Airport. "She is elegant, highly intelligent and always on the leading edge of fashion...!," a social media user said.

Another user said, "Melania Trump is the smartest and most stunning FLOTUS this country’s ever seen! From her multilingual mastery to her flawless style, she’s a class act who redefined elegance in the White House."

Other comments on the video praising Melania read, "What a beauty 🙌", "Always a classic example of style", "Classy" and “Gorgeous!”

Donald Trump's historic second State Visit to UK US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in London on Tuesday evening for a historic second State Visit to the UK at the invitation of King Charles III, who has laid out a royal reception at Windsor Castle.

The Trumps were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens and Viscount Henry Hood, the King’s Lord-in-Waiting, as Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport.

