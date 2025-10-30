Viral Gen Alpha term ‘67’ has been crowned word of the year — here’s the real meaning behind the trend

Dictionary.com has released the ‘Word of the Year’. The website recognises that the most popular term this year is “67”. While it appears to be like the number ‘sixty-seven’, it is pronounced as ‘six seven’. The Gen Alpha slang has been going viral, though its origins are unclear.

According to Dictionary.com, the annual ‘Word of the Year’ pick is a linguistic recap that defines social media trends and global events that year.

‘What does 67 mean?’, ‘The origins of the trend’? While it is not clear where the term ‘67’ comes from, the word was made popular by Gen Alpha on social media and in schools. According to Dictionary.com, the term can be traced back to Skrilla's viral song titled Doot Doot. Some people have also linked to the NBA player LaMelo Ball, who stands 6 feet and 7 inches tall.

The press release from Dictionary.com mentions that it is a nonsensical term that lacks clarity. The meaning of the term is ‘so-so’. “Some say it means ‘so-so, 'or ‘maybe this, maybe that’, especially when paired with its signature hand gesture, where both palms face up and move alternately up and down. The most defining feature of 67 is that it’s impossible to define. It’s meaningless, ubiquitous and nonsensical”, read the press release.

67 becomes a viral term The term 67 went viral when it became a meme and was circulated among younger audiences. According to CBS News, the viral term was also included in a South Park episode. “It was quickly reinforced by viral TikToks featuring basketball players and a young boy who will forevermore be known as the ‘67 Kid.’ Within weeks, teachers were trading tips online about how to get their students to stop saying 67 all day long,” read the press release on Dictionary.com.

Other competitors for the ‘2025 Word of the Year’ by Dictionary.com included terms like Overtourism, Tariff, Tradwife, Aura Farming and Agentic and others.

FAQs Who decides the ‘Word of the Year’? The term ‘Word of the Year’ is decided by Dictionary.com.

Are only English terms and words selected as ‘Word of the Year’? No, English words are not the only ones selected as ‘Word of the Year’