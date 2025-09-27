Viral optical illusion divides Reddit as users see two different faces. Is it a man or a woman?

Optical illusions are one of the internet’s favorite pastimes. From hidden animals in busy photos to paintings that hide multiple features, these optical illusions spread quickly because they challenge how we see everyday objects. These brain teasers make people stop, stare, and argue about what is really in front of them.

Viral optical illusion: What do you see first? A man or a woman Today’s viral optical illusion comes from Reddit’s r/opticalillusions forum and has left viewers scratching their heads. The post shows a framed painting held up against a mirror. In the main picture, the portrait looks like a woman with long dark hair and soft features. But in the reflection, the same painting changes into the profile of a man with a long nose and a mustache. Which one did you see first?

Optical illusion: How users reacted The optical illusion quickly got the viewers talking. One user wrote, “This is one of my favorite opticals ever.” Another admitted they had to look twice, “looked at it again, rotated and now I can only see two women!” they wrote. A third, viewing on the desktop, said, “I had to invert the planet.” The mix of serious takes and jokes shows how much these illusions play with people’s perspectives.

Optical illusion answer The trick lies in the painting itself and how it lines up in the mirror. What looks like eyebrows from one angle can shift into the outline of a nose or mustache in the reflection. Shadows and folds of clothing also double as facial features, creating two different faces.

Reflection illusions like this highlight how much context shapes what we see. Our brains try to make quick sense of shapes and lines, but when artists build in overlapping patterns, the mind fills in more than one picture. That’s why some people instantly see the man while others only spot the woman.