This viral optical illusion on Reddit is made of straight lines only. Can you figure it out?

Optical illusions are the internet’s favorite pastime. These puzzles challenge one’s observation skills and focus. A new optical illusion on Reddit has stumped the internet. Posted on the subreddit r/opticalillusions, the tricky image challenges the perception of users.

The photo left many people confused, proving that a small difference in colors, patterns or shapes can completely change perception.

Optical Illusion: A tricky image The image shared on the Subreddit contains a colored grid box. At a glance, the box will look like it's made up of crooked lines. The Redditor titled the image, “These are all straight lines.”

Optical illusion: Why does the image challenge perception? If you observe the image for some time, you will realize that even though the image might seem to have crooked lines, it is actually made of straight, simple lines. The alternate colors of the boxes create the illusion of bent lines. The image has baffled Reddit users. While some users appreciated the illusion, others pointed out that the image is actually made up of circles.

One user said, “This is a good one.”

Another Reddit account mentioned how they cracked the illusion, “Had to scroll the image down so I could line the edge up with the edge of my screen. I didn’t believe it at first. Very strong illusion.”

A Redditor pointed out, "Alternating colors that create a slanted line illusion.”

Another said, “If you look at the top first, you should be able to break the illusion.”

One individual even called the illusion “wrong” and stated, “I hate to point out how you’re wrong, but clearly, there are circles in this image.”

A user joked and said, “I need a new brain. Anyone got a spare one I could borrow.”