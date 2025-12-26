Viral video: Donald Trump lookalike helps move Christmas traffic in Manhattan – ‘NYC traffic made great again’

Donald Trump helped clear a busy Manhattan street of traffic on Christmas evening, and the netizens are delighted!

However, the only catch is that the person helping clear the “record-breaking” traffic in New York City was not the US President. It was a Trump lookalike who decided to step in to help clear the jam-packed Fifth Avenue.

In a viral video, the man, who for a split second looks like the US president himself, can be seen standing in the middle of the road and directing the cars on the streets.

Advertisement

It is only midway through the video that the viewers can realise that the person is actually an imposter.

Watch the viral video here:

Social media users loved the viral video and quipped the event as “Trump saves Christmas”.

Advertisement

“President Donald Trump stopped by FIFTH AVENUE & 57th Street to direct the RECORD-BREAKING CHRISTMAS traffic and keep our pedestrians and safe! (sic)” said the user who shared the viral clip on X.

“Seems Trump has made NYC traffic great again!! Merry Christmas, Everyone,” he added.

What was Donald Trump doing on Christmas? The US President has a busy day on Christmas — the United States launched a “powerful and deadly” strike against “ISIS Terrorist Scum” in Nigeria.

In a social media post, Donald Trump said that the country “will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.”

In a statement issued on Christmas Day, Trump said that he had directed the strike as Commander in Chief. “I have previously warned these terrorists,” Trump said. “If they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay. Tonight, there was.”

Advertisement

Trump ended his post by wishing a Merry Christmas to the military, while warning of more strikes if the violence continues.

Trump ‘tearing down’ democracy: Jimmy Kimmel American comedian and television show host Jimmy Kimmel took a swing at US President Donald Trump in a special Christmas Day message for UK viewers.

In his message, Kimmel candidly said that he had "no idea" what was going on in the UK, but indirectly called out the Trump administration.

“I do know what’s going on over here though, and I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here,” Kimmel joked in his alternative Christmas message for UK audiences.

Advertisement

He also talked about the temporary halting of his show earlier this year.