Viral video: Jennifer Lopez collabs with Linda Perry to join TikTok trend; social media says, ‘Did NOT see that coming’

Jennifer Lopez has collaborated with legendary singer Linda Perry for a viral video. The 56-year-old pop star joined Perry for a creative mashup of the 1992 classic What’s Up? by 4 Non Blondes and Nicki Minaj’s 2012 rap hit Beez in the Trap.

The trend, originally started by TikTok user @dj.auxlord, has become one of the platform’s biggest sensations this month. So far, over 6 lakh videos have been made using this viral dance trend.

Celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Malala Yousafzai, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also taken part. Jennifer Lopez also posted the video on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez’s viral video has already crossed 15 million views on Instagram. In the viral video, she is wearing a leopard-print coat and sunglasses while lip-syncing to Perry’s vocals in a studio.

“What’s up? GUESS WHO! I said HEYYY,” JLo wrote in the caption.

American singer Brandi Carlile replied, “This is my adolescence.”

“So happy to see this! You look incredible,” commented another Instagram user.

Another fan commented, “Oh queen, you never miss a beat!”

“That's a helluva flex!!” reacted another.

“Did NOT see that coming. What a duo!” posted another.

Ioannis Beratis, a popular JLo fan, commented, “Jennifer just won the trend.”

Jill Walker Rettberg, Professor of Digital Culture at the University of Bergen, explains that TikTok initially gained popularity through lip-syncs and dances. She calls the trend the platform’s “core function”.

“Remixes are, of course, part of the fabric of the internet. So, here, we have first a remix of two very well-known songs, and then the back-to-back performance is classic TikTok dance: simple, social, and easy to replicate,” Rettberg told Newsweek.

Other celebrities doing the trend Malala Yousafzai joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week and participated in the viral TikTok trend. While Fallon sang the original lyrics, Malala chose to lip-sync to Nicki Minaj’s verses. She carefully skipped the swear words.

Malala’s video reportedly went viral, garnering over 62 million views and approximately 10 million likes. Other celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernandez have also joined the viral trend.

Actors Chauncey Leopardi and Patrick Renna recreated their versions as well. Each of their versions earned millions of views.