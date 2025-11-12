Viral video: Jimmy Kimmel tears up as he pays tribute to his ‘24/7 friend’ Cleto Escobedo III | Watch

Cleto Escobedo III, bandleader of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, passed away on November 11 at age 59. He was one of Jimmy Kimmel’s oldest friends, and the death has left the late-night host devastated.

Cleto led Cleto and the Cletones for nearly 23 years and was admired for his warmth, humor and musical brilliance. He and Kimmel shared a long friendship that began in childhood. They grew up together and supported each other through life.

Known for his generous nature and strong family bonds, Cleto’s loss has left a void in the show’s team. Following his passing, Jimmy Kimmel Live! went on a temporary break to honor his memory.

Jimmy Kimmel broke down during a tribute on the show. The video has gone viral, garnering over 700,000 views in five hours.

“We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way. But, this one’s the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young to go. And I’d like to tell you about him, if you don’t mind,” Jimmy Kimmel said.

“We became like 24/7 friends,” Kimmel said while describing his friendship with Cleto.

He described how he once spent 33 consecutive nights at the Escobedo house. The two shared countless adventures, pulling pranks, laughing endlessly and developing a private understanding that needed no words. While Cleto was “wild” in his youth, Kimmel remembered him as a devoted father and family man.

Their bond was so strong that, when Kimmel got his late-night show, he insisted Cleto lead the band. Despite knowing it wasn’t an easy pitch, he convinced ABC to hire not only his best friend but also Cleto’s father for the band.

Kimmel described Cleto as a “phenomenal saxophone player.” He said their friendship was built on laughter, loyalty and an unspoken connection that lasted a lifetime.

Jimmy Kimmel also thanked the doctors who cared for Cleto before his death. He expressed gratitude for their long friendship. Kimmel announced he would take a short break to mourn his friend.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Instagram post Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true,” Kimmel wrote.

“Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers,” he added.

What did Cleto die from? Cleto’s family and Jimmy Kimmel Live! have not released an official statement on the cause of death. However, several media reports suggest that complications after a liver transplant led to his death.