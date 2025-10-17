Viral video: Mitch McConnell trips and falls after confrontation with protester about ICE policies

The 83-year-old Kentucky senator fell after a heated exchange with a Sunrise Movement activist in a Senate office building, but later returned to vote.

LM US Desk
Updated17 Oct 2025, 01:11 AM IST
Mitch McConnell trips and falls amid heated exchange about ICE policies with a protester.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly lost his footing on Thursday afternoon after being confronted by a protester in the basement of a Senate office building.

According to USA Today, the 83-year-old Republican from Kentucky was approached by an activist - identified only as Stella - who began questioning him about immigration policies under US President Donald Trump.

Videos of Mitch McConnell falling go viral

Videos circulating on social media show McConnell walking down the hallway before the unfortunate incident .

“Do you support ICE taking working people off the street and kidnapping them?” the protester asked, closing in on McConnell, who attempted to walk away.

Just moments later, McConnell tripped and fell to his side. He tried to catch himself with one arm before a nearby staffer and a Capitol Police officer helped him back to his feet.

McConnell then steadied himself, smiled, and waved at bystanders, before continuing down the hallway.

McConnell’s press secretary shares an update

McConnell’s press secretary, Stephanie Penn, confirmed the senator was unharmed. “He’s all good,” Penn told USA Today, adding that McConnell “went on to vote and was ready to vote again at 1:30, to see if Democrats decide to fund our nation’s defense priorities or not.”

The Senate was meeting on Thursday to consider a full-year defense appropriations bill, even as the government shutdown continues.

Activists respond to McConnell incident

The protester was part of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate advocacy group known for staging demonstrations around Capitol Hill.

In a statement to USA Today, executive director Aru Shiney-Ajay did not apologize for the incident and rather used it to criticise aging lawmakers.

“Mitch McConnell couldn’t even answer a simple question without falling down,” Shiney-Ajay said. “Both parties are run by out-of-touch octogenarians who’ve been in politics for longer than we’ve been alive.”

McConnell's health concerns raise serious questions

McConnell’s recent fall adds to growing concern over his health. Earlier this year, he suffered two falls that required him to be wheeled out of the Capitol. He has also experienced several public “freezing” episodes while addressing reporters - raising some serious questions about his fitness to remain in office.

Capitol Police have not commented on the incident.

