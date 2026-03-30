Viral video of Kash Patel dancing? Here’s the truth behind the clip

A video circulating widely on social media, purportedly showing Kash Patel dancing to a Bollywood song, has been confirmed as misleading and unrelated to the ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged hack of his personal email account.

The viral clip surfaced shortly after a group calling itself “Handala Hack,” reportedly linked to Iran, claimed responsibility for breaching Patel’s private communications. The group alleged it had accessed and released a substantial cache of personal material, including over 300 emails, photographs, and documents dated between 2010 and 2019.

The incident comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Viral video sparks confusion As discussions about the hack intensified, a video began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), appearing to show a man resembling Patel dancing enthusiastically to the Bollywood song “Sun Sahiba Sun” from the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

The clip quickly gained traction, prompting widespread reactions ranging from humor to political mockery.

Social media users' findings Social media users debunked the claim, establishing that:

-The video predates the current controversy and originally went viral in 2022.

-It does not feature Kash Patel.

-The footage depicts an unrelated individual dancing joyfully, reportedly after his wife left for her maternal home.

Further verification, including confirmation from AI tools like Grok, reinforced that the man in the video is not Patel and that its current circulation is misleading.