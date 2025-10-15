Viral video shows massive brawl at Texas fast food outlet over wrong order

A late-night visit to a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, spiralled out of control after a food order mix-up, leading to a violent brawl that has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place around 3 am on Sunday when two groups of customers clashed following a mistaken order. What began as a verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical fight, with shocking footage from the scene now circulating widely online.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed that seven people were arrested in connection with the brawl, including both men and women, ranging in age from 21 to 57. They were charged with assault causing bodily injury and later released on bail. Authorities also noted that one teenager was seriously injured during the altercation.

Check out the viral video here:

The chaotic scene was captured by witness Rebecca Noel, who shared the video on Facebook. In her post, she alleged that part of her son’s order was mistakenly delivered to another table, and instead of acknowledging the error, staff reportedly told the other group, “They have your food.” This, she said, triggered the confrontation that quickly turned violent.

“There is absolutely no excuse for what happened. This never should have escalated to this point,” Noel wrote.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many users calling out the unnecessary aggression and questioning how a simple misunderstanding could lead to such a violent clash.

A user wrote, “If I'm going to a Whataburger at 3am you'd better believe it's gonna be the drive-thru.”

Another user commented, “Nothing good comes from being out past midnight.”

“Another great reason to avoid eating fast food,” the third user commented on X.