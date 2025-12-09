Virginia liquor store hit by drunk raccoon break-in introduces cocktails inspired by the viral incident

A Virginia liquor store incident that began as a routine break-in has now spun into a viral moment - and a marketing hook. Late on 29 November, a raccoon entered a Virginia ABC liquor store in Ashland, in Hanover County, broke open several bottles of alcohol, consumed the contents, and was later found unconscious on the floor of the store’s bathroom. Officials described the animal as “very intoxicated.”

The raccoon was eventually removed by Hanover Animal Protection and Control, checked for injuries, and released back into the wild hours later. No permanent harm was reported.

Advertisement

The viral drunk raccoon incident at the Virginia ABC Surveillance footage released after the incident shows the raccoon roaming through the store after hours, knocking over bottles, leaving broken glass along the hallway, and stopping repeatedly to drink spilt liquor. The video ends with the animal staggering into a restroom, where it was later discovered passed out.

Hanover County officials later joked that the raccoon appeared to suffer only from “a hangover and poor life choices”.

The clip quickly spread online, earning the animal the nickname “trashed panda” and prompting widespread social media attention.

New cocktail menu inspired by the viral raccoon Virginia ABC moved swiftly to respond to the viral moment. The agency introduced three raccoon-inspired cocktails on its official website: the Rye Rascal Sour, Trash Panda Old Fashioned, and Midnight Gin Fizz.

Advertisement

Each drink follows a classic recipe structure, using two ounces of the featured spirit, along with subtle additions tied to the event. The Old Fashioned includes brown sugar syrup, while the sour adds maple syrup.

Viral aftermath and public reaction The raccoon’s brief notoriety expanded beyond the store. On 5 December, Prohibition Repeal Day, Spirited Virginia shared an illustrated image of a raccoon sitting at a bar holding bourbon.

Local officials also released “Trashed Panda” merchandise, including T-shirts featuring a sketch of the animal.

The story reached pop culture territory when comedian Sarah Sherman portrayed the raccoon during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” performing in a full costume and joking about raccoons’ reputation.

For now, officials say the animal has returned to its natural habitat. The liquor store has reopened. The cocktails remain online — a rare case of wildlife, surveillance footage, and spirits colliding into a single headline.

Advertisement

FAQs What happened at the Virginia liquor store? A raccoon entered a Virginia ABC store, broke multiple liquor bottles, drank alcohol, and was later found passed out inside the restroom.