Vivek Ramaswamy, wife announce birth of daughter, Savithri – ‘Mom and baby are well’

Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife, Apoorva, took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, Savithri, on Wednesday, February 4.

Sharing a family picture from the hospital bed, Vivek said, “Apoorva and Vivek are happy to share the news of their daughter's birth, Savithri.”

“Mom and baby are doing well, and the family is deeply thankful for the prayers and kind messages from Ohioans and friends across the country,” he added.

The couple, who live just outside Columbus, are already parents to two sons.