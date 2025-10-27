Walmart Black Friday 2025 dates revealed: Early Deals, Cyber Monday preview, and top offers revealed

Walmart has officially announced its Black Friday 2025 sale schedule, launching a series of deal events both in-store and online. Walmart+ members enjoy a major advantage, with five hours of advance online access for each event. This benefit allows members to grab in-demand items and limited-stock deals before the general public. The early access window applies to both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Walmart Black Friday sale 2025 dates The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ first event will be from 14 to 16 November, and it will be possible for Walmart+ members to have a five-hour early online access to the event on 13 November at 7 PM ET. The second event will start with online deals from 25 November to 27 November and will be followed by in-store offers from 28 November to 30 November.

As mentioned, Walmart+ members will be able to shop online deals five hours before anyone else, and the early access will start on 24 November at 7 PM ET. The third and final sales event is a one-day Cyber Monday sale on 1 December, exclusively online, with Walmart+ early access available on 30 November.

Sneak peek at 2025 Black Friday deals Walmart has revealed a preview of top Black Friday discounts, though the full official ad is still pending. Some featured deals include:

98” TCL QLED 4K TV for $998 (was $1,798)

Barbie Malibu Travel Playset for $12 (was $21.88)

Calvin Klein Obsession 3 Perfume for $31.50 (was $97)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $399.99 (was $729)

Goodyear Reliant All-Season Tire, $30 off per tire

Cricut Explore 3 Bundle for $197.99 (was $410)

Men’s & Women’s Levi’s Signature Denim at $15 (was $24.98)

Comparison with other retailers Walmart’s multi-event approach closely matches strategies seen from other major retailers. Most national chains launch their own staged sales, online doorbusters, and extended promotions to attract shoppers. Costco has published a 32-page ad detailing hundreds of deals across multiple dates, while Sam’s Club is featuring doorbuster events and early access times for members.

Key​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ dates and exclusive online offers are part of Amazon’s Black Friday, much like Walmart’s strategy. Best Buy has introduced weekly doorbusters, extended store hours, and a slew of digital-first deals to grab the attention of holiday ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌shoppers.

FAQs Q: When does Walmart’s Black Friday 2025 start? A: 14 November, with early access for Walmart+ members on 13 November.

Q: Are Cyber Monday deals available in-store? A: Cyber Monday is online-only; stores do not participate.