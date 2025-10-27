Walmart Black Friday 2025 dates revealed: Early Deals, Cyber Monday preview, and top offers revealed

Walmart has officially announced its Black Friday 2025 sale schedule, launching a series of deal events both in-store and online. Walmart+ members enjoy a major advantage, with five hours of advance online access for each event. This benefit allows members to grab in-demand items and limited-stock deals before the general public. The early access window applies to both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
The first event will be from 14 to 16 November, and it will be possible for Walmart+ members to have a five-hour early online access to the event on 13 November at 7 PM ET. The second event will start with online deals from 25 November to 27 November and will be followed by in-store offers from 28 November to 30 November.
As mentioned, Walmart+ members will be able to shop online deals five hours before anyone else, and the early access will start on 24 November at 7 PM ET. The third and final sales event is a one-day Cyber Monday sale on 1 December, exclusively online, with Walmart+ early access available on 30 November.
Walmart has revealed a preview of top Black Friday discounts, though the full official ad is still pending. Some featured deals include:
98” TCL QLED 4K TV for $998 (was $1,798)
Barbie Malibu Travel Playset for $12 (was $21.88)
Calvin Klein Obsession 3 Perfume for $31.50 (was $97)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $399.99 (was $729)
Goodyear Reliant All-Season Tire, $30 off per tire
Cricut Explore 3 Bundle for $197.99 (was $410)
Men’s & Women’s Levi’s Signature Denim at $15 (was $24.98)
Walmart’s multi-event approach closely matches strategies seen from other major retailers. Most national chains launch their own staged sales, online doorbusters, and extended promotions to attract shoppers. Costco has published a 32-page ad detailing hundreds of deals across multiple dates, while Sam’s Club is featuring doorbuster events and early access times for members.
Key dates and exclusive online offers are part of Amazon’s Black Friday, much like Walmart’s strategy. Best Buy has introduced weekly doorbusters, extended store hours, and a slew of digital-first deals to grab the attention of holiday shoppers.
