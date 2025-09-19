How to watch the waning crescent moon and Venus occultation on September 19: Time and viewing tips

On the morning of September 19, people across the US will witness a beautiful sight in the sky. A 2 per cent illuminated waning crescent moon will rise in the east just before dawn and will be very close to Venus and the bluish-white star Regulus in the constellation Leo, offering an eye-catching display for early risers.
To see the event, stargazers will have to go outside about two hours before sunrise. Look low on the eastern horizon to see the crescent moon. Venus (the morning star) will be shining brightly below it, and Regulus (the brightest star in Leo) will be to the right. For reference, the distance between the moon and Venus will be less than the width of your pinky finger at arm’s length.
You may notice a faint light on the moon’s dark side. This is called Earthshine or the Da Vinci glow. It’s when sunlight reflects off the Earth and lights up the moon’s shadowed areas. It shows the dark basalt plains, or lunar maria, formed by ancient lava flows billions of years ago.
Meanwhile Jupiter will be bright in the eastern sky. It’s positioned in the constellation Gemini and above the moon with twin stars Castor and Pollux nearby, as per Space.com.
While Americans will see the crescent moon near Venus and Regulus, people in Europe, Canada, Greenland, Russia, Asia, and Africa will see something even more amusing. In those areas, the moon will pass in front of Venus and hide it from view. This is called an occultation.
According to astronomers, the occultation starts at 6:34 a.m. ET (10:34 GMT) and ends at 10:26 a.m. ET (14:26 GMT).
No special equipment is needed, but binoculars or a telescope will make it even more impressive. Try to find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon and away from city lights.
Whether you see it as a crescent hugging Venus in the US or a full occultation elsewhere, the September 19 moon phase will be a stargazing event to remember.
The best time to see the waning crescent moon is about two hours before sunrise, when it rises low on the eastern horizon along with Venus and Regulus.
Yes. In the US, stargazers will see the crescent moon close to Venus and Regulus, while viewers in parts of Europe, Canada, Asia, and Africa will witness a rare occultation, when the moon hides Venus from view.
Earthshine, also known as the Da Vinci glow, is the soft glow on the moon’s dark side caused by sunlight reflecting off Earth. On September 19, it may be visible around the crescent moon.