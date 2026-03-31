Warren Buffett teams up with NBA star Stephen Curry for charity lunch auction; Berkshire event returns in 2026

Investing legend Warren Buffett is reviving his famous charity lunch, this time joining forces with NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry. The high-profile collaboration blends financial wisdom with celebrity appeal to raise funds for two meaningful causes.

A new twist on a legendary tradition The 95-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman, who stepped down as CEO at the start of 2026 but continues as chairman, announced the return of the auction that once raised over $50 million for charity. Warren Buffett’s last solo lunch in 2022 fetched a record $19 million bid, drawing prominent investors like David Einhorn and Ted Weschler.

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This year’s event adds star power from the Curry family. Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP, along with author and lifestyle entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, will join Buffett for an exclusive lunch in Omaha on June 24.

Warren Buffett about the event “Over the years, I’ve seen how the business community and innovative nonprofits can work together to create real change, and I’ve always believed in supporting organizations that are making a meaningful difference,” Buffett said in a statement. “This event is about coming together again, in a new way, with people I admire, to support work that truly matters. Partnering with Stephen and Ayesha to help launch something new in support of these communities is something I’m very happy to be part of.”

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The winning bidder and up to seven guests will enjoy a private meal with the trio. Proceeds will be split evenly between the Glide Foundation in San Francisco and the Eat. Learn. Play. foundation was founded by the Currys.

Supporting vital community causes Glide Foundation provides essential services to vulnerable populations, including meals, shelter, healthcare testing, and job training. The Eat. Learn. Play. foundation focuses on childhood literacy, nutrition, and active lifestyles, aiming to give young people a strong start in life.

Online bidding will open on eBay on May 7 at 7:30 PM PDT and is set to close on May 14 at 7:30 PM PDT. Fans of smart investing and basketball alike will have the chance to bid for this unique experience.

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Buffett’s charity lunches became a Wall Street tradition over two decades. Past winners gained rare insights from the “Oracle of Omaha” while supporting good causes. Now, the addition of Stephen and Ayesha Curry brings fresh energy and broader appeal.

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Why this collaboration matters The partnership highlights how business leaders and celebrities can unite for impact. Buffett has long championed giving back, while the Currys have built a foundation dedicated to helping children thrive through education, healthy eating, and sports.

This revived auction arrives at an exciting time. Buffett remains active as Berkshire chairman after decades at the helm. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry continues inspiring fans on and off the court with his philanthropy.