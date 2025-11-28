Was Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Chiefs vs Cowboys Thanksgiving game? Singer avoids...

Taylor Swift has skipped yet another game of fiancé Travis Kelce — she was not spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday.

Swift, who has made multiple appearances at the Chiefs' games over the last two years, hasn't attended any this season since January 2024.

The Grammy-winning singer and the NFL star announced their engagement on 26 August via an Instagram post.

Also Read | Travis Kelce celebrates 100th touchdown with Ophelia dance as Taylor Swift beams

Here's why Taylor Swift chose to skip Chiefs' Thanksgiving game: The news of Taylor Swift's supposed attendance at Travis Kelce’s NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens was leaked by a celebrated sports news portal, not known for breaking celeb news.

According to a Page Six report citing sources, this leak irked Swift's “presidential-level security” team. “After Austria, her security firm is not too happy that her whereabouts are out,” the source said.

Swift's security team has been on their heels ever since she had to cancel three shows in August after the CIA learned of a terrorist plot targeting her tour stop in Vienna.

Where was Taylor Swift this Thanksgiving? According to media reports, Taylor Swift had travelled from Nashville to Kansas City earlier this week to personally extend a Thanksgiving invitation to Travis Kelce’s family. They had then returned to Nashville together for the holiday.

It is speculated that Swift is at home, celebrating Thanksgiving with her family.

However, there is no confirmation.

‘She brings a lot with her’: Chiefs president Page Six was told that it is a possibility that the NFL team leaked the news of Taylor Swift attending the Thanksgiving game, “perhaps to draw more viewers” to Thursday’s big game.

In an interview with a sports news outlet, Chiefs president Mark Donovan said, “We’ll be prepared for her, and obviously welcome her with open arms.”