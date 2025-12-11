Washington rivers flood: Evacuations expand across state as intense rain pushes several waterways toward record levels

Heavy rain continued to push across Washington State and southern British Columbia on Thursday, forcing new evacuations and closing several major routes. Officials warned that some rivers were rising faster than expected, creating conditions that could rank among the region’s most serious flood events in decades.

Evacuation orders expand across river communities Residents along the Skagit River northeast of Seattle, and the Puyallup River closer to Tacoma, faced evacuation orders overnight. State officials said that as many as 100,000 people could receive similar instructions if the waters continue to rise.

Advertisement

Governor Bob Ferguson issued an emergency declaration late Wednesday and activated the National Guard, with about 300 members standing by for flood-response requests.

Communities across the Fraser Valley in British Columbia were also under evacuation orders, with local officials declaring a state of emergency as rainfall intensified.

Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to rescues and road closures East of Seattle, crews worked through the night to assist drivers stranded as the Snoqualmie River pushed over nearby roads.

A landslide on Interstate 90 forced closures on Wednesday evening, and parts of the eastbound lanes remained shut early Thursday. Pockets of fast-moving runoff have made some areas inaccessible even to emergency teams.

Forecasters expanded flood warnings through Thursday, noting that several rivers were expected to reach record levels before sunrise. The Snoqualmie, already swollen earlier in the week, continued spilling into farmland and low-lying communities.

Forecast shows more rain ahead for the region Meteorologists say the system is pulling a concentrated band of Pacific moisture directly into the Northwest. The same plume is driving heavy rain in Washington and Oregon, while Canada has issued alerts for flooding in the Fraser Valley and avalanche risks in nearby mountains. Parts of Idaho and even states farther east may feel downstream effects as the storm’s moisture spreads.

Advertisement

Hydrologists called the setup unusually volatile. “It’s as serious of a situation as I’ve seen,” Steve King of the Northwest River Forecast Center told New York Times on Wednesday.

Rivers are expected to remain high into the weekend. Officials continue to warn residents in flood zones to prepare for changing evacuation guidance as the storm maintains pressure on the region’s waterways.

FAQs Why are Washington rivers flooding right now? Heavy rainfall from a persistent Pacific storm has pushed several rivers to major flood stage.