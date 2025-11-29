Watch: American man's 'Indian Thanksgiving' spread includes samosa, chicken biryani and more

A video of an American content creator, Conner, is gaining significant attention on the internet as it features an Indian-style feast for Thanksgiving this year rather than the usual turkey dinner.

Titled "Ever seen an Indian Thanksgiving," it features Conner highlighting the expansive buffet of Indian dishes like samosa, chhole and chicken biryani prepared for the national holiday in the US.

All about "Indian Thanksgiving" feast Shared on Instagram, the video starts with the person stating, "Happy Indian Thanksgiving. Not Native American. We’re talking, Indian".

Soon after, he turns the camera towards the buffet of dishes, which looks quite different from a traditional Thanksgiving feast, which typically involves roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and other items.

"No bread rolls, we got samosas... You say where is the turkey? We got chicken tikka masala," Conner said. Further, he highlighted that they have chana instead of green beans, and the stuffing gets replaced by chicken biryani.

Each dish looks meticulously prepared, making it a proper festive display that highlights both warmth and celebration.

So far, the video has received four million views on the social media platform.

Netizens react to ‘Indian Thanksgiving’ In the comments section of the post, several users have lauded the "Indian Thanksgiving" spread. Some of them urged Conner to invite them next year.

"As a Native American, I wanna go to an Indian Thanksgiving," one person wrote. Another added, "It looks amazing, everyone should set table with meals that represent them".

A third person wrote, "That’s a Thanksgiving spread I’d actually enjoy! That looks amazing!"

All about Thanksgiving Observed on the fourth Thursday of November every year, Thanksgiving is a major national holiday in the US. This year, Thanksgiving was celebrated across the United States on November 27.

Usually, Americans mark the occasion with a traditional feast and look forward to celebrating the day with their family and friends.

Thanksgiving is thought to have originated in colonial New England as a regional celebration in 1621, according to Britannica. During that time, a harvest feast was organised between the Native tribe of Wampanoag and the English colonists in the region.

In 1789, then-President George Washington declared November 26 as the “Day of Public Thanksgiving.” Later on, President Abraham Lincoln designated the last Thursday of November as the national day of thanks in 1863.

FAQs When is Thanksgiving in 2026? It will be marked on November 26, 2026.

How is Thanksgiving celebrated? This is the time when families in America come together to express gratitude for the year's blessings over a shared feast.