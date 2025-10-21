Watch | ‘Ay ay ay’: Hilarious Trump moments during Albanese meet — envoy showdown, cameraperson scolding & more

During the high-profile White House press conference between Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the US President managed to get a few laughs from the social media users just for being his candid self.

The two leaders also signed a landmark $8.5 billion critical-minerals deal on Monday.

‘You got to watch that…’ While the high-stake conference was underway, a cameraman accidentally struck a mirror in the Cabinet Room. What could have been an easy to miss incident at such a high-take conference is now the hot topic of the Internet.

Why? Because Donald Trump halted mid-sentence to scold the reporter and highlight the mirror was 400 years old.

As seen in the viral video, Trump was outlining the scope of the US-Australia partnership when a sudden clatter drew his attention. Unable to resist noticing the source of the noise, he abruptly stoppingand exclaimed, “Oh, you got to watch that. Watch that. You’re not allowed to break that. That mirror is 400 years old. A camera just hit the mirror. Ay yay yay!"

“I just moved it up here special from the vaults, and the first thing that happens is a camera hits it. Hard to believe, isn’t it?… But these are the problems in life,” he added, before resuming the conference.

‘I don’t like you…’ Soon after, Trump was caught in an awkard moment with Australian Ambassador to the US Kevin Rudd at the press conference. Rudd has been critical of Trump in the past.

An Australian reporter asked Trump if he had concerns about Albanese’s administration or Rudd’s earlier remarks about him. Seemingly unaware of Rudd's presence in the room, Trump said, “I don’t know anything about him.”

However, Trump then turned to ask Albanese if he had “done something bad” and whether he was still part of the Australian government. But soon, he said, “Don't tell me, I don't want to know.”

Soon, Trump was made aware of Rudd's presence in the room. “You said something bad?” Trump asked.

Rudd replied, “Before I took this position, Mr President.” Trump immediatedly told Rudd, “I don’t like you either, and I probably never will.”

The tension reportedly stems from comments Rudd made in 2020, calling Trump “the most destructive president in history.” Trump had earlier fired back, labelling Rudd “nasty” and “not the brightest bulb in the shed.”

US-Australia partnership The two leaders described the agreement as an $8.5 billion deal between the allies. Trump said it had been negotiated over several months.

“In about a year from now we'll have so much critical mineral and rare earth that you won't know what to do with them," said Trump, a Republican, boasting about the deal. "They'll be worth $2.”

Albanese added that the agreement takes the US-Australia relationship “to the next level.”

The agreement underscores how the US is using its global allies to counter China, especially as it weaponises its traditional dominance in rare earth materials.

Another topic of discussion was AUKUS, a security pact with Australia, the US and the United Kingdom that was signed during US President Joe Biden's Democratic administration.

Trump noted Monday that AUKUS was established “a while ago” but that the agreement now is “moving along very rapidly, very well.” Albanese said that “our defence and security partnership with AUKUS is so important for us.”