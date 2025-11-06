Watch: Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, breaks down after watching husband’s video, says he refused to wear bulletproof vest

Erika Kirk broke down on camera while speaking about her late husband, Charlie Kirk. She was speaking to Jesse Watters on Fox News on November 5.

Erika talked about the early days of their relationship and how she supported him as his career grew, especially with his work at Turning Point USA. Throughout the interaction, Jesse showed her several video clips of Charlie.

After watching one of the videos, Erika Kirk broke down in tears.

“It is the longest video I’ve watched of him (since he passed). Just give me a second,” she said as she bowed her head and started weeping.

Jesse gently consoled her: “Take your time.”

Fox News faded to black as Erika Kirk struggled to control herself and continued to shed tears. As she returned for the interview, she looked more settled though she was still teary-eyed.

“Charlie was on a mission to save Western civilization. Did you know that's what you signed up for?” Jesse asked.

“No, I did not sign up for anything. I just married the love of my life,” Erika replied.

“Tell me about the day before the shooting,” the Fox News anchor asked.

“He was at the office and we were going to meet for dinner beforehand with a dear friend of ours, who I wanted to just be with us and pray with us before the event,” Erika said.

“It’s no hidden secret that stuff on campus was heating up. You see people on campus coming in with guns prior to the event that happened with Charlie, the assassination of Charlie,” she said.

“I used to say, ‘Charlie, have you ever thought about wearing a (bulletproof) vest?’ He would nod to that and be like, ‘You know, I’ve looked into it.’ But, he’d always say, ‘If they’re going to get me, they’re going to get me.’ He wasn’t afraid,” she added.

The Charlie Kirk assassination Charlie Kirk, a controversial right-wing activist in the US, was assassinated on September 10 during a speaking event at a Utah campus. He was shot in the neck and rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was declared dead.

US President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the agency was closely monitoring the case and assured full support for the investigation.

On September 12, police identified the suspected killer as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. He was arrested after allegedly confessing to the crime to his father.