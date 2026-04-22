Watch: Fans climb, hammer ice block in Toronto as Drake teases ‘Iceman’ album release

A large-scale promotional installation linked to Drake’s upcoming album Iceman has attracted significant attention in downtown Toronto, with videos circulating online showing fans attempting to break through a massive ice structure.

The installation, located at 81 Bond Street, features a giant block of ice that, according to the rapper’s social media posts, contains the album’s release date. The unusual teaser has drawn crowds to the site, with many gathering to view the structure and speculate about the reveal, The Rolling Stone reported.

Fans Attempt To Break Into Ice Block

As the installation gained popularity, some visitors were seen trying to access the contents inside the ice. Videos shared on social media showed individuals climbing onto the structure with tools such as sledgehammers, while others attempted to melt sections using blowtorches, TMZ reported.

The attempts appeared to have limited effect on the large ice formation. Reports indicated that despite these efforts, the structure remained largely intact.

Earlier in the day, people had queued up to view the installation and take photographs. A security presence was also noted at the site, with personnel monitoring the crowd, the media outlet further reported.

Safety Warnings Issued At Site

Multiple warning signs were placed around the installation, cautioning visitors against touching or interacting with the structure. The notices stated that the ice could break or collapse without warning and that falling fragments could pose a risk of injury.

Barriers were also set up around the location to restrict access, though some individuals were still seen approaching the structure.

Large-Scale Installation Built From Ice Blocks

The installation itself is reported to be made up of hundreds of smaller ice blocks assembled into a large structure. Estimates suggest it stands approximately 15 feet high, 20 feet long and 15 feet wide.

Visuals shared online showed workers unloading pallets of ice and constructing the installation using machinery, including forklifts.

Part Of Broader ‘Iceman’ Promotion

The ice installation is part of a wider promotional campaign for Iceman, which Drake has been teasing through a series of posts and appearances.

In one post, the rapper shared the location coordinates of the installation along with the message “Release date inside.” Other posts showed behind-the-scenes glimpses, including images of the structure during its construction.

The promotional activities follow earlier releases and previews associated with the project, including tracks such as “What Did I Miss?”, “Which One,” and “Dog House.”

Anticipation Builds Around Release

The timeline for the reveal remains unclear, with some speculation that the ice will need to melt naturally before the release date becomes visible. Weather conditions in Toronto are expected to influence how quickly the structure thaws.