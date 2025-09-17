New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor got emotional as he watched his wife, Katia Lindor, play the national anthem on the violin ahead of the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday, September 16. The heart-warming reaction of Lindor was caught in a video shared by the official X handle of the Major League Baseball (MLB).

“Francisco Lindor's wife Katia played the national anthem on the violin ahead of tonight's Mets game,” read the post. In the split-screen video, Katia can be seen performing as Lindor, and their three kids look on. After Katia’s performance, Lindor was seen jumping in joy while carrying their youngest child, Koa Amani Lindor. The duo got married in 2021.

Fans react to Francisco Lindor's emotional moment Reacting to the post, one X user commented, “Love this! The pride on her face is priceless.” “That's so beautiful! Love seeing these personal moments at the ballpark. Katia's talent is incredible,” read another response. This person termed the sweet incident as the “Best thing” he has “seen in a while.” Another X user wrote, “How can you not love Lindor? Look at his pride.”

Watch: Francisco Lindor gets emotional watching his wife Katia perform national anthem on violin

Who is Katia Lindor? An article published by ESPN claimed that Katia had minored in music at St. Mary's University in Texas and she is a classically trained violinist. Katia had mentioned in May last year that she tries to practice “a few times a month”, according to the ESPN report. The article went on to claim that Katia said she had purchased a pink violin for her daughter and played classical music for her while pregnant. "Music being such an intricate part of my education and upbringing since I was little, I just can't imagine my life without it," Katia was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Coming to the game, the Mets beat the Padres 8-3 in the opener of a three-game series. Lindor, Pete Alonso and Cedric Mullins hit homers for the Mets against the Padres. The victory marked their second straight win after an eight-game losing run.

FAQs Q1: Who performed the national anthem before the Mets vs. Padres game? A: Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia Lindor, played the anthem on the violin at Citi Field.

Q2: What is Katia Lindor’s background in music? A: Katia minored in music at St. Mary’s University in Texas and is a classically trained violinist.