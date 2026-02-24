Watch: John Oliver uses Nikhil Kamath's podcast to mock Elon Musk on Last Week Tonight, ‘Buffering like AOL in 1999’

On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver made fun of Elon Musk while using a clip from the Tesla CEO’s interview with Nikhil Kamath. The episode, a part of the Indian entrepreneur's WTF podcast, was originally aired on YouTube on 30 November 2025.

In the 2nd episode of Season 13, aired on 22 February (local time), Oliver strongly criticised X, formerly known as Twitter, under Elon Musk’s ownership.

He described the platform as a “sewer of misinformation” and a “breeding ground for hate”. According to him, major cuts in content moderation and the return of previously-banned users have made the platform worse. He also claimed that, for breaking news, the site has become an active liability and is now worse than useless.

Referring sarcastically to Musk’s famous 2022 visit to Twitter headquarters with a sink, Oliver placed a real sink on his desk. He said it was time to “let that sink in” that the useful version of the platform was gone.

Elon Musk’s interaction with Nikhil Kamath At the end of the episode, John Oliver uses Musk’s interaction with Nikhil Kamath. During the interaction, Musk says

“Just watch this interview where he offers a pretty grand vision for it, but then gets tripped up by the most basic follow-up question imaginable. And, I promise, this answer is so much worse than you are prepared for,” Oliver says before playing the video.

“I just really have a goal platform that brings together, becomes as close to the collective consciousness of humanity as possible,” Must says in the clip.

“And, why is that important, Elon? Collective consciousness, to have one platform. I guess, why is that important?” Kamath follows up.

Musk seems to get taken aback by the question. For the next few seconds, he fails to say anything. Then, he mumbles, “I guess… it's just…”

Then, he randomly says, “Humans are composed of 30–40 trillion cells…there are trillions of synapses in your mind…um…”

“But, but, but…there’s no…there’s no…why is…I guess,” the X owner continues to stammer.

“So, we can increase our understanding, increase our understanding… of the universe,” he says next.

“At first, I thought that was embarrassing. For 10 seconds, Elon's brain seemed to buffer like it's loading a video on AOL in 1999. But, then, I saw the little drawing labeled 30 to 40 trillion cells, and it all totally made sense,” John Oliver sarcastically says about Elon Musk’s response.

“So it seems like the odds of Elon fixing this are pretty slim, meaning all we can really control is how we each interact with Twitter,” he adds.

Here's the complete podcast, featuring Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk: