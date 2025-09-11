Watch viral video: Charlie Kirk speaks on possibility of running for president, ‘If they ever run out of people…’

A couple of weeks before he was shot dead, Charlie Kirk was asked if he would ever consider making a run for the US presidency. This was his reply.

The 31-year-old controversial activist said he believed the work he was doing through media and activism was sometimes more impactful than what US senators had achieved.

“I'm 31 years old. I got a great life. And, my mission right now is to defend the Trump administration on the great stuff they're doing, get JD Vance elected as the next president of the United States in 2028. And, if they ever run out of people, I don't even know if I would consider (running for president),” Kirk said.

He spoke about the success of his podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show. He also referred to his nationwide campus tours, which he said had reached billions of people.

“I'm the most blessed. I have to pinch myself when I wake up every single day that I get to be able to do this as my job. And, so, I never want to lose that. I always just want the highest and greatest impact,” he added.

The viral video was shared by Charlie Kirk himself on his Instagram channel. So far, it has gained 7 million views.

Since his killing on September 10, many of his followers have posted in the comment section of the video.

“Your impact is outrageous and completely anointed! The best is yet to come!” wrote one of them.

“One of the greatest leaders to walk the face of this earth, we’re all in mourning now. Thank you for every word you said; we needed even more. Gone too soon!!” posted another.

Another user wrote, “Rest in Heaven, Charlie. We love you.”

“Gone too soon! May the Lord Jesus comfort his family and take Charlie into His Kingdom. May his legend live on,” came from another.

JD Vance on Charlie Kirk US Vice President JD Vance earlier paid tribute to Charlie Kirk after the right-wing leader had been shot dead. Vance, in his social media post of nearly 1,000 words, recalled his first meeting with Kirk in 2017.

Vance remembered Kirk as a true friend, a family man and a believer in God.

“Charlie genuinely believed in and loved Jesus Christ. He had a profound faith,” Vance wrote.