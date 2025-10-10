Wendy Osefo, Real Housewives of Potomac star, husband arrested in Maryland on felony charges after alleged fake burglary

Wendy Osefo, star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and her husband Eddie Osefo were booked on criminal fraud charges on Thursday, The US Sun reports.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Wendy faces 16 charges, including 7 felonies related to allegedly submitting false or misleading information in fraud exceeding $300. She also faces a misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer.

Alleged burglary in question The charges stem from an alleged burglary reported in April last year, when the couple claimed to return from a trip to Jamaica to find their bedroom ransacked. Wendy and Eddie told police several designer bags and jewelry were stolen.

However, investigators found evidence contradicting the couple’s claims:

Wendy was spotted wearing a diamond ring she had reported as stolen in a social media post.

Several items claimed stolen had actually been purchased and returned for a full refund prior to the alleged burglary, according to the investigation.