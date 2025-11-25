Subscribe

What did Erika Kirk actually say on Meghan Kelly show that sparked pregnancy rumour: ‘Blessing out of catastrophe’

In a conversation with Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Channel, Charlie Kirk's wife Erika said she and her late husband, 31, wanted to have four kids together.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated25 Nov 2025, 06:29 AM IST
Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, reacts during a ceremony held by U.S. President Donald Trump to posthumously award the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 14, 2025.
Trump supporter Charlie Kirk's wife Erika said she was "praying" she was pregnant after her husband was murdered. Her statement came amid rumours that she was “8 weeks pregnant.”

Erika Kirk's pregnancy rumours

Erika Kirk has been subject to several rumours and conspiracy theories: from allegedly having an affair with Vice President JD Vance to having a role in the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Bizarre claims about her have gone viral and the latest rumour to hit the 37-year-old was that she is 8 weeks pregnant, which is two weeks less than when Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University by suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

The claim insinuates that the child Erika Kirk is allegedly pregnant with is not Charlie's, the Hindustan Times reported.

The rumour turned out to be false as Erika Kirk has not announced her pregnancy. Nor are there any credible reports citing sources that confirm that Charlie Kirk's widow is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk recently spoke about pregnancy and her wish to have another child with Charlie Kirk.

What did Erika Kirk say on Meghan Kelly show

In a conversation with Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Channel, Erika Kirk, the mom of two, said that she and her late husband, 31, wanted to have four kids together.

Erika said she was "praying" she was expecting her third baby after he was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

"We wanted to have four," she told Kelly. "And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered. I was like, 'Oh goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe'," she said.

Erika and Charlie had a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

'Prioritise having a family'

During the interview, Erika went on to share that she advises women, especially young women, to prioritise having a family if that's what they want to do.

"Now when I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, like don't put it off,' especially if you're a young woman, don't put it off," she said.

"You can always have a career. You can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children, and they grow so fast and so quickly," she said.

"I was praying, both of us were, we were really excited to just expand our family," she added.

Charlie Kirk's assassination

Kirk, a leading right-wing personality, was shot dead during a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10. President Donald Trump had announced Kirk's death with a post shared on Truth Social.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," the president wrote at the time. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," he added.

Kirk, who founded conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, was manning his signature "Prove Me Wrong" table on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour in Orem, Utah, when a shot was fired.

A video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being struck in the side of the head or neck as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent.

 
 
