IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 4 — did Halloran reveal details about Pennywise's origins?

IT: Welcome to Derry is one of the most talked-about shows of recent times. Audiences are on the edge of their seats to see what will happen next as the creators, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, bring the world of Pennywise back to life. The makers dropped the fourth episode of the horror series, keeping the drama and thrill alive. Titled The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet’s Function, the episode revolved around Dick Hallorann, who voiced his curiosity about the origins of Pennywise.

The show is an adaptation of Stephen King’s works. Bill Skarsgard returns as the shapeshifting clown, and the story is set 27 years before the events of the movie IT took place.

What happened in IT: Welcome to Derry episode 4? The makers dropped some big reveals, turning the audience's attention to the origins of Pennywise. Hallorann uses his psychic abilities to reach out to Taniel to clarify his whereabouts regarding the alien. While the process of inspection is painful, the Native American kid decides to share the events of the monster in the Western Wood from his childhood. Taniel goes on to reveal, “Millions of years ago, before the time of the first people, an evil spirit was cast down from the darkest part of the night sky, bound inside a falling star,” explaining that Pennywise came to the Earth from outer space.

Additionally, he shared that when a star came crashing down and it broke open, the evil spirit spread out. Pennywise roamed around the woods for the longest time. The first interaction of Skarsgard’s character was with the indigenous tribes, and it went on to be known as Galloo.

When the alien's reign of terror began, the tribes protected themselves with weapons made out of fallen stars. While the natives kept Pennywise boxed for quite some time, he grew stronger due to the European colonists hunting in the territory and eventually broke free.

Taniel admitted that 13 sacred pieces from the fallen stars were buried under the Western Wood to create pillars that would contain Pennywise. “Our people made a sacred promise to guard the pillars and keep their places secret, so the monster trapped inside could never break free,” he said.

At the end of the episode, the older Taniel revealed that the pillars could be found under the old well. The episode also reveals the Well House, where Pennywise lives.

IT: Welcome to Derry creators on show being compared to Stranger Things Since the announcement of IT: Welcome to Derry, the show has been compared to the Netflix hit Stranger Things. However, creators Andy and Barbara Muschietti have clarified their take on the comparison, Hindustan Times reported. Previously, in conversation with a few journalists, Andy revealed, “I don't know how to compare or not compare to Stranger Things. Our love for the book was the inspiration to tell the story and shed light on all these cryptic events that happened in the interludes.”

He further added, “This is not only the origin of It but also a reveal. At the end of this show, I think the audience will have a feeling that what we know from the book and the movies is just the tip of the iceberg of a larger story.”

IT: Welcome to Derry is available to stream on JioHotstar in India and HBO in the US.

FAQs How many episodes will there be in IT: Welcome to Derry? IT: Welcome to Derry will have 8 episodes.

Who are the creators of IT: Welcome to Derry? IT: Welcome to Derry is created by Andy and Barbara Muschietti.