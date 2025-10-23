What is La Cosa Nostra? How the Mafia is linked to NBA gambling probe involving Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were among more than 30 people arrested on Thursday, 23 October, in two federal gambling-related investigations. The criminal cases are related to rigging sports bets and poker games, with active involvement of Mafia families, The Associated Press reported.

During a press conference, authorities said that Billups has been charged in an indictment alleging a scheme to rig underground poker games. These were backed by La Cosa Nostra crime families. In another case, Rozier is accused of participating in an illegal sports betting scheme.

Besides cracking the fraud of the perpetrators in the NBA, officials have “entered and executed a system of justice against La Cosa Nostra to include the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese crime families”, USA Today quoted FBI director Kash Patel as saying.

La Cosa Nostra: What is it? Commonly referred to as the American Mafia, it is an organized crime network that emerged among Sicilian immigrants in the early 20th century. Later, it gained significant roots in several other US cities, Newsweek reported.

As per the FBI, it is structured around “families” and remains tied to illegal gambling, extortion, drug trafficking and racketeering.

The Mafia's growing influence in financing illegal gambling operations highlights its role in sports-related corruption.

The term “La Cosa Nostra” is associated with a secret criminal society that is believed to have developed in the country, especially in regions like New York, Philadelphia and Chicago.

It operates via “families”, that take control of their territories and criminal enterprises. Among these include drug trafficking, extortion, illegal gambling and others.

La Cosa Nostra continues to operate across multiple cities in the United States, despite major crackdowns by the FBI and decades of prosecutions in different cases. Those involved often remain underground or hidden behind legitimate businesses.

La Cosa Nostra: What does it mean? According to Newsweek, “La Cosa Nostra” means “our thing” in Italian. It shows their code of secrecy as well as loyalty among the families involved. This helps them to distinguish themselves from outsiders.

The phrase came into existence in the US during the mid-20th century when the members decided to highlight their organization.

In the US, New York has long been seen as the epicenter of “La Cosa Nostra” activities. The city is also home to the “Five Families”, which include Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese.

Each controls specific areas and industries in the country, including labor unions, gambling and others.

FAQs When were Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier arrested? They were taken into custody on Thursday, 23 October.

What charges do Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier face? As per The Associated Press, they face money laundering and wire fraud conspiracy charges.