What is the Listeria pasta outbreak? Symptoms, recalled products, precautionary steps and more

A Listeria outbreak has claimed six lives across 18 US states in the past week, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Emegypt reported that two more people have died due to a nationwide Listeria outbreak linked with recalled pasta salads and prepared meals. From symptoms to recalled products and measures, here is all you need to know about the Listeria outbreak in the US.

What is the Listeria outbreak? The illness is a foodborne disease outbreak. When a bacterial infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes leads to food poisoning, it is referred to as a Listeria outbreak, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the CDC, apart from 27 reported Listeria illnesses across 18 US states, 25 people have been hospitalized as of now. Listeria monocytogenes contamination in precooked pasta sold by Nate's Fine Foods Inc. has been linked to this outbreak.

Listeria symptoms The CDC has highlighted that Listeria is harmful to pregnant women and people who are 65 years old or above. As per the agency, Listeria can enter various parts of the body through the gut and cause invasive listeriosis.

Something as serious as invasive listeriosis can further lead to pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in newborns, reports the CDC.

Listeria symptoms like fever, muscle aches, and tiredness usually start within two weeks after consumption of Listeria-contaminated food. It is also common to experience headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Listeria outbreak: List of recalled products Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo (32.8 oz)

Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad

Giant Eagle Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad

Kroger Deli Bowtie and Penne Pasta Salads

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls (9.6 oz)

Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo (16 oz)

Albertsons Store-Made Deli Pasta Salads

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce (12 oz)

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (12.5 oz)

Measures against Listeria The CDC has strongly advised against consuming recalled foods. “Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the affected foods,” the agency wrote on its website.