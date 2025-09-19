What is the most dangerous animal in the United States? It is not what you think

From American bald eagles to scorpions, the United States offers, arguably, the most diverse range of wildlife in the world. Apart from the wide range of diversity, the dangerous nature of certain species is one particular aspect that has intrigued mankind over the years. From alligators and grizzly bears to sharks, the list of animals belonging to the dangerous category is unending. Here’s finding out some of the most dangerous animals inhabiting the US.

Meet the ‘most dangerous animal’ in the US While talking about the most dangerous animal in America, the image of a deer is not something that pops up in your mind straightaway.

Well, as weird as it may sound, The Travel has attributed the title of ‘America's most dangerous animal’ to deer. According to its report, five species of deer are native to America: White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus), Mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus), Elk (Cervus canadensis), Caribou (Rangifer tarandus), and Moose (Alces alces).

While explaining the reason behind branding deer as the deadliest animal in America, The Travel claimed, “Deer account for around 440 human deaths in the US annually, and 59,000 injuries, according to a study published in 2022 by Current Biology.”

Almost all injuries and deaths caused by deer are understood to be a result of vehicle collisions. It has been claimed that 2.1 million vehicle collisions with deer take place each year in the United States.

Another report by AZ Animals highlighted that “the deer is one of the deadliest animals in America. Of all the wild animals listed, it is the most dangerous to humans. Every year, 120 to 200 people are killed by deer”.

The report also noted that it “usually happens because the deer jumps out into the road and is hit by a car.” Further, it stated that deer are“known to attack people” as well.

FAQs What is the most dangerous animal in the US? As per multiple reports, deer are considered to be the most dangerous animal in the United States.

What is the estimated figure of vehicle collisions with deer that take place each year in the United States? It is claimed that around 2.1 million vehicle collisions with deer take place each year in the United States.