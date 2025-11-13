What time will Northern Lights be visible across 17 US states tonight, Nov 12? Here’s when, where to watch

The northern lights dazzled last night (Nov. 11-12) and will again be visible across 17 US states (or more) on the intervening night of November 12-13. Ready for round two? Here's all you need to know about your second chance to witness the colours light up your skies tonight.

Where can I see the Northern Lights tonight? Here's the full list of US. states that could see auroras tonight. Based on the latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aurora forecast map, the following 17 US states appear full or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska

Washington

North Dakota

Montana

Minnesota

Idaho

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Oregon

Michigan

Vermont

New Hampshire

Wyoming

New York

Iowa

Nebraska

Illinois

According to Space.com, Auroras could reach much farther south than expected — potentially visible across much of the US if the conditions are right and the skies are clear.

Auroras are likely across northern Europe, Canada and the Northern US, possibly as far south as Iowa and Oregon, according to NOAA.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow in the sky over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast, England, Wednesday Nov. 12, 2025.

What time will the Northern Lights be visible tonight? The northern lights are likely to be visible across 17 US states (or maybe more) tonight (Nov. 12-13) as soon as it gets dark --- especially in areas with clear, dark skies.

Space.com reported, while citing the NOAA's three-day forecast that geomagnetic storm activity is expected to stay high throughout the night, with the best chances of auroras during the following key times:

7 pm - 10 pm EST (0000-0300 GMT): Strong G3 level storming possible

10 pm - 4 am EST (0300–0900 GMT): Moderate G2 level storming possible

What cause northern lights? Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Illinois as an incoming coronal mass ejection could spark severe geomagnetic storm conditions overnight.

A speedy coronal mass ejection (CME) released during yesterday's X5.1 solar flare is expected to hit Earth today and could potentially drive one of the strongest geomagnetic storms of the year.