Prime Big Deal Days 2025: Best deals on Amazon US, including tech, kitchen, home, and beauty

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here. The 48-hour sales event offers Prime members exclusive access to jaw-dropping deals across top categories, including fashion, electronics, home, toys, kitchen, and Amazon Devices, as per the e-commerce giant. Here is a list of handpicked deals for Prime members in the US, as per NBC News.
31% off Lenovo Tab M11 Tablet
20% off DJI Neo Mini Drone
20% off Moleskine Smart Writing Set
20% off Keychron K2 HE Rapid Trigger Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard
33% off Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
24% off Amazon Basics 256GB microSDXC Card
20% off Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
Best Prime Day home deals
50% off Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
33% off Schenley Steam Mop Cleaner
30% off Kester Westwood 150 Gallon Deck Box Organizer
25% off LectroFan Classic White Noise Machine
24% off Blackstone 2450AZ 28” Omnivore Griddle Bundle
22% Amazon Basics 48-Pack AA Alkaline High-Performance Batteries
Also read: Taylor Swift on not revealing all details of her engagement with Travis Kelce: ‘I gotta figure out…’
50% off Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine (lowest price ever)
43% off Ninja Blast Portable Blender
40% off AG1 Greens Powder Supplement
20% off Kenmore 3-Burner Outdoor BBQ Grill
20% off Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle
31% off Fit & Fresh Premium Neoprene Weekender Bag
23% off FlyHugs Neck Travel Pillow
20% off Away Large 31 Inch Hardside Suitcase
30% off Goop Beauty Scalp Scrub Shampoo
30% off Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
30% off Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Perfume Mist Bundle
30% off Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturiser
27% off Alastin Skincare HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen SPF 36
20% off Salt & Stone Body Wash
20% off Nudestix Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm
Best Prime Day Lightning apparel deals
66% off Eddie Bauer Men's CirusLite Down Jacket
35% off Little Sleepies Pajamas for Babies
Also read: How much is LeBron James’ net worth in 2025? Here’s a glimpse into NBA legend's billion-dollar empire
20% off Adidas $50 Gift Card
20% off H&M $50 Gift Card
20% off Nautica $50 Gift Card
20% off California Pizza Kitchen $50 Gift Card
20% off SpaFinder $50 Gift Card
36% off Melissa & Doug Disney Minnie Mouse Dress-Up Puzzle
31% off Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Toy Multipack, Set of 5
31% off Barbie Hot Wheels RC SUV
31% off Hot Wheels Toy Car Track Set
20% off Best Ride On Cars Peppa Pig Quad 6V
45% off Pawstastic Self-Cleaning Litter Box
40% off Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker
20% off N-Bone Puppy Teething Ring
15% off Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder Wet Food
To take the best advantage of the deals during Prime Big Deal Days, you must have a Prime membership. If you are new, you can also opt for a no-cost 30-day trial. After the trial is over, members are required to pay $14.99 per month.
With Prime membership, you will have access to the best deals on Amazon, free 2-day shipping and returns, Prime Video, among other perks. People who are 24 or under can also get Prime for Young Adults for $7.49 per month, after a six-month trial period.
Prime Big Deal Days 2025 started at 12:01 AM PDT on October 7 and will end at 11:59 PM PDT on October 8.
Yes, you have to be a Prime member to access deals during Prime Big Deal Days 2025.
A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if paid annually.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.