Prime Big Deal Days 2025: Best deals on Amazon US, including tech, kitchen, home, and beauty

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here. The 48-hour sales event offers Prime members exclusive access to jaw-dropping deals across top categories, including fashion, electronics, home, toys, kitchen, and Amazon Devices, as per the e-commerce giant. Here is a list of handpicked deals for Prime members in the US, as per NBC News.
31% off Lenovo Tab M11 Tablet
20% off DJI Neo Mini Drone
20% off Moleskine Smart Writing Set
20% off Keychron K2 HE Rapid Trigger Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard
33% off Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
24% off Amazon Basics 256GB microSDXC Card
20% off Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
Best Prime Day home deals
50% off Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
33% off Schenley Steam Mop Cleaner
30% off Kester Westwood 150 Gallon Deck Box Organizer
25% off LectroFan Classic White Noise Machine
24% off Blackstone 2450AZ 28” Omnivore Griddle Bundle
22% Amazon Basics 48-Pack AA Alkaline High-Performance Batteries
50% off Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine (lowest price ever)
43% off Ninja Blast Portable Blender
40% off AG1 Greens Powder Supplement
20% off Kenmore 3-Burner Outdoor BBQ Grill
20% off Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle
31% off Fit & Fresh Premium Neoprene Weekender Bag
23% off FlyHugs Neck Travel Pillow
20% off Away Large 31 Inch Hardside Suitcase
30% off Goop Beauty Scalp Scrub Shampoo
30% off Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
30% off Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Perfume Mist Bundle
30% off Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturiser
27% off Alastin Skincare HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen SPF 36
20% off Salt & Stone Body Wash
20% off Nudestix Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm
Best Prime Day Lightning apparel deals
66% off Eddie Bauer Men's CirusLite Down Jacket
35% off Little Sleepies Pajamas for Babies
20% off Adidas $50 Gift Card
20% off H&M $50 Gift Card
20% off Nautica $50 Gift Card
20% off California Pizza Kitchen $50 Gift Card
20% off SpaFinder $50 Gift Card
36% off Melissa & Doug Disney Minnie Mouse Dress-Up Puzzle
31% off Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Toy Multipack, Set of 5
31% off Barbie Hot Wheels RC SUV
31% off Hot Wheels Toy Car Track Set
20% off Best Ride On Cars Peppa Pig Quad 6V
45% off Pawstastic Self-Cleaning Litter Box
40% off Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker
20% off N-Bone Puppy Teething Ring
15% off Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder Wet Food
To take the best advantage of the deals during Prime Big Deal Days, you must have a Prime membership. If you are new, you can also opt for a no-cost 30-day trial. After the trial is over, members are required to pay $14.99 per month.
With Prime membership, you will have access to the best deals on Amazon, free 2-day shipping and returns, Prime Video, among other perks. People who are 24 or under can also get Prime for Young Adults for $7.49 per month, after a six-month trial period.
Prime Big Deal Days 2025 started at 12:01 AM PDT on October 7 and will end at 11:59 PM PDT on October 8.
Yes, you have to be a Prime member to access deals during Prime Big Deal Days 2025.
A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if paid annually.