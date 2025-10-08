Subscribe

Prime Big Deal Days 2025: Best deals on Amazon US, including tech, kitchen, home, and beauty

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2025 started at 12:01 AM PDT on October 7 and offers will end at 11:59 PM PDT on October 8.

LM US Desk
Published8 Oct 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Prime Big Deal Days 2025: Here are the best deals on Amazon, including tech, kitchen, home, and beauty.
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here. The 48-hour sales event offers Prime members exclusive access to jaw-dropping deals across top categories, including fashion, electronics, home, toys, kitchen, and Amazon Devices, as per the e-commerce giant. Here is a list of handpicked deals for Prime members in the US, as per NBC News.

Prime Day tech deals

31% off Lenovo Tab M11 Tablet

20% off DJI Neo Mini Drone

20% off Moleskine Smart Writing Set

20% off Keychron K2 HE Rapid Trigger Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals

33% off Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

24% off Amazon Basics 256GB microSDXC Card

20% off Mario Vs. Donkey Kong

Best Prime Day home deals

50% off Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

33% off Schenley Steam Mop Cleaner

30% off Kester Westwood 150 Gallon Deck Box Organizer

25% off LectroFan Classic White Noise Machine

24% off Blackstone 2450AZ 28” Omnivore Griddle Bundle

22% Amazon Basics 48-Pack AA Alkaline High-Performance Batteries

Best Prime Day kitchen deals

50% off Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine (lowest price ever)

43% off Ninja Blast Portable Blender

40% off AG1 Greens Powder Supplement

20% off Kenmore 3-Burner Outdoor BBQ Grill

20% off Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Best Prime Day travel deals

31% off Fit & Fresh Premium Neoprene Weekender Bag

23% off FlyHugs Neck Travel Pillow

20% off Away Large 31 Inch Hardside Suitcase

Best Prime Day beauty & wellness deals

30% off Goop Beauty Scalp Scrub Shampoo

30% off Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

30% off Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Perfume Mist Bundle

30% off Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturiser

27% off Alastin Skincare HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen SPF 36

20% off Salt & Stone Body Wash

20% off Nudestix Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm

Best Prime Day Lightning apparel deals

66% off Eddie Bauer Men's CirusLite Down Jacket

35% off Little Sleepies Pajamas for Babies

Best Prime Day gift card deals

20% off Adidas $50 Gift Card

20% off H&M $50 Gift Card

20% off Nautica $50 Gift Card

20% off California Pizza Kitchen $50 Gift Card

20% off SpaFinder $50 Gift Card

Best Prime Day toy deals

36% off Melissa & Doug Disney Minnie Mouse Dress-Up Puzzle

31% off Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Toy Multipack, Set of 5

31% off Barbie Hot Wheels RC SUV

31% off Hot Wheels Toy Car Track Set

20% off Best Ride On Cars Peppa Pig Quad 6V

Best Prime Day pet deals

45% off Pawstastic Self-Cleaning Litter Box

40% off Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker

20% off N-Bone Puppy Teething Ring

15% off Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder Wet Food

Get Amazon Prime for free

To take the best advantage of the deals during Prime Big Deal Days, you must have a Prime membership. If you are new, you can also opt for a no-cost 30-day trial. After the trial is over, members are required to pay $14.99 per month.

With Prime membership, you will have access to the best deals on Amazon, free 2-day shipping and returns, Prime Video, among other perks. People who are 24 or under can also get Prime for Young Adults for $7.49 per month, after a six-month trial period.

FAQs

When does Prime Big Deal Days 2025 start?

Prime Big Deal Days 2025 started at 12:01 AM PDT on October 7 and will end at 11:59 PM PDT on October 8.

Is Prime membership mandatory for Prime Big Deal Days 2025?

Yes, you have to be a Prime member to access deals during Prime Big Deal Days 2025.

How much does a Prime membership cost?

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if paid annually.

 
 
