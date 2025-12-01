What to watch: 7 new options to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more, from The Abandons to Heated Rivalry

What to watch: The first week of December is poised to bring a slate of new content to streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and more. Whether it's a reunion featuring the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 or Kurt Sutter’s new period drama on Netflix, The Abandons, there are several options for viewers.

Not just that, a new episode of Heated Rivalry, based on Rachel Reid’s novel, will air on HBO Max as well. Here is a list of what to stream this week.

Heated Rivalry The show revolves around the world of hockey and follows two players who are part of fictional rival teams- Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). Their competitiveness also hides a lot of sexual tension. A fling leads to major changes in their lives on and off the field.

The Abandons Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey star as two matriarchs in this period drama, set in the Washington Territory in 1854. The duo’s families cross paths due to secrets, land and love. All episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday, 4 December.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 reunion Hulu is set to feature the cast returning to discuss the conflicts and tensions that arose during the third season. Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Villa fame will host the episode. Set to air on Thursday, the reunion will also mark the return of the show's DadTok influencers, the NYT reported.

Vanderpump Rules The 12th season of the reality show is set to air on Bravo starting Tuesday, 2 December. Vanderpump Rules will follow an entirely new cast. Earlier, two of the cast members, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, broke up due to his affair with another co-star. This split up the original cast. Now, the show will feature a new set of servers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Sur in West Hollywood, all of them ready to make their mark in the show.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration Meghan Markle will return with a special episode. Prince Harry, Naomi Osaka and Lindsay Roth are expected to feature alongside the Duchess of Sussex. Netflix will air the special on 3 December.

Reality Hot Seat The game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs will provide an opportunity for some celebrities to showcase their sports commentary skills. “Boston” Rob Mariano from Survivor, Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain will participate. Peacock will air the show on Sunday, 7 December.

Playing Gracie Darling The Australian series revolves around the disappearance of Gracie after a seance. Twenty-seven years after she goes missing, Gracie’s friend, Joni, receives a call that another Darling sibling has disappeared. She decides to figure out what went wrong and why the siblings vanished. The show streams on Paramount+ starting Monday, 1 December.

FAQs Where can I watch The Abandons? The show will be released on Netflix on 4 December.

What is Heated Rivalry based on? It revolves around the relationship between two hockey players from rival teams.