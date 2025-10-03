What to watch this month? Full list of new October content on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max

Are you wondering about what to watch this October on your favorite streaming platforms? Several hit shows, series, and movies are set to release on various platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, this month. Here is the full list of content that you must check out, as per US Weekly.

New October content on Netflix October 1

Riv4lries (season 1)

About My Father

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop 2

Beverly Hills Cop 3

The Book Club Murders

Casper

The Christmas Contract

Coach Carter

Coming to America

Daddy Day Care

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Dracula

Eddy Murphy: Raw

Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Friends with Benefits

The Goonies

Hacksaw Ridge

Halo (season 1-2)

The Hurt Locker

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Law Abiding Citizen

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Molly’s Game

Mr & Mrs Smith

NCIS (seasons 18-19)

Pineapple Express

Point Break

Red Dragon

Sinister 2

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Slender Man

The Strangers

Taxi Driver

Training Day

The Way Home (season 1-2)

When a Stranger Calls

The Wrath of Becky

October 2

Dudes (season 1)

The Game: You Never Play Alone (season 1)

Winx Club: The Magic Is Back (season 1, 15 episodes)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World

October 3

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (season 1)

Old Dog, New Tricks (season 1)

Steve

Genie, Make a Wish (season 1)

The New Force (season 1)

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat

October 4

Night of the Living Dead

Angel Has Fallen

Ranma 1/2 (season 2)

October 5

Despicable Me 3

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

October 6

Dr Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

October 7

Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering

Nurse Jackie: seasons 1-7

True Haunting (GB)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

October 8

Caramelo (BR)

Is It Cake? Halloween

Néro the Assassin (FR)

October 9

Boots

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: Death Cure

The Resurrected (TW)

Victoria Beckham (GB)

October 10

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata (IN)

My Father, the BTK Killer

Old Money (TR)

Swim to Me (CL)

The Woman in Cabin 10

October 11

Typhoon Family (KR)

October 14

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (TH)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

October 15

Held Hostage in My House

Inside Furioza (PL)

No One Saw Us Leave (MX)

Six Kings Slam 2025

Taken in Plain Sight

October 16

The A Team

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The Diplomat: season 3

Romantics Anonymous (JP)

Starting 5: season 2

The Time That Remains (PH)

October 17

27 Nights (AR)

Good News (KR)

The Perfect Neighbor

She Walks in Darkness (ES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Turn of the Tide: Season 2 (PT)

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (PT)

The Twits

October 18

Don’t Say a Word

October 21

Michelle Wolf: The Well

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: season 2

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (CA)

October 22

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia The Monster of Florence (IT)

October 23

The Elixir (ID)

Nobody Wants This: season 2

October 24

A House of Dynamite

Parish: season 1

October 25

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (KR)

October 27

The Asset (DK)

Dark Winds: season 3

Sliding Doors

October 28

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (DE)

Mo Amer: Wild World

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle

October 29

Ballad of a Small Player (GB)

NOS4A2: seasons 1-2

Rulers of Fortune (BR)

Selling Sunset: season 9

October 30

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (GB)

Amsterdam Empire (NL)

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (MX)

Son of a Donkey (AU)

The Witcher: season 4

October 31

Bad Influencer (ZA)

Breathless: season 2 (ES)

Rhythm + Flow France: season 4 (FR)

Everything New on Prime Video in October 2025

October 1

1984 (1985)

17 Again (2009)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

A View to a Kill (1985)

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Accepted (2006)

Argo (2012)

Argo: Extended Edition (2012)

Bad Words (2014)

Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Braveheart (1995)

Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Bull Durham (1988)

Candyman (1992)

Casino Royale (2006)

Cat People (1982)

Crank (2006)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)

Curious George (2006)

Dead Man Walking (1996)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dr. No (1963)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Dracula (1931)

Easy A (2010)

End of Days (1999)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

For Love of the Game (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankenstein (1931)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Ghost Story (1981)

GoldenEye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hair (1979)

Hang ’Em High (1968)

Holmes and Watson (2018)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

House of Gucci (2021)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Judy (2019)

Knight and Day (2010)

Legends of the Fall (1995)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lucy (2014)

Max (2015)

Max 2: White House Hero (2017)

Moonraker (1979)

Moonstruck (1988)

No Time to Die (2021)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Overboard (1987)

Pixels (2015)

Play Dirty (2025)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Return to Me (2000)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)

Skyfall (2012)

Soul Plane (2004)

Southpaw (2015)

Spartacus (1960)

Spectre (2015)

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

The Big Country (1958)

The Boy (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Commuter (2018)

The Family Man (2000)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Shack (2017)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Terminator (1984)

The World Is Not Enough (2000)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Tremors (1990)

Us (2019)

Vacation Friends (2021)

Vacation Friends 2 (2023)

Waterworld (1995)

West Side Story (1961)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 5

The Boogeyman (2023)

October 8

Maintenance Required (2025)

October 10

John Candy: I Like Me (2025)

The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)

October 16

Culap Nuestra (2025)

Dracula Untold (2014)

October 18

Companion (2025)

October 23

Host (2025)

October 24

Migration (2023)

The Beat Within (1982)

October 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

October 29

Hedda (2025)

October 31

The Woman in the Yard (2025)

All that's new on Hulu in October 2025 October 1

2012 (2009)

2012 En Español (2009)

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Barbarian (2022)

Blade (1998)

Blade En Español (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade II En Espanol (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blade: Trinity En Español (2004)

Bogus (1996)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Gentlemen Broncos (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Guess Who En Español (2005)

Half Past Dead (2002)

Half Past Dead En Español (2002)

Halloween (2018)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania En Español (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 En Español (2015)

How Do You Know (2010)

How Do You Know En Español (2010)

I Spy (2002)

I Spy En Español (2002)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Ip Man 4 (2019)

Joy Ride (2001)

Knight and Day (2010)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Master Z (2018)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Sinister (2012)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Empty Man (2020)

The Exchange (2021)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Ides of March (2011)

The Ides of March En Español (2011)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Tree of Life (2011)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Underwater (2020)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Water for Elephants (2011)

October 2

Abbott Elementary: Season 5 Premiere

Shifting Gears: Season 2 Premiere

History’s Most Shocking: Complete Season 1

Hunting History with Steven Rinella: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 18

Married at First Sight: Afterparty: Complete Season 1

Mafia Mamma (2023)

October 3

The Happening (2008)

LOL Live with Justin Silva (2025)

LOL Live with Lea’h Sampson (2025)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Werewolves (2024)

October 4

The Bachelorette: Complete Seasons 18-19

Fire Force: Season 3, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 13

Halloween Wars: Compete Season 1-3

My Hero Academia: Final Season Premiere (SUBBED)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 11

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 3

Spy x Family: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

Sister Wives: Complete Season 1

October 5

Digimon Beatbreak: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)

October 6

Gintama: Complete Seasons 2-3 (DUBBED)

October 7

Branding in Seongsu: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

The Rule of Jenny Pen (2024)

October 8

Stay

October 9

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21

Crime Beat: Complete Seasons 6a-6c

Customer Wars: Complete Season 5

In Search of Aliens: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 23

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

October 10

9-1-1: Season 9 Premiere

9-1-1: Nashville: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Premiere

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy: Special Premiere

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Omen (2006)

Saint Clare (2024)

October 11

Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 20-22

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-2, and 5

October 12

Vinland Saga: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

October 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Sixth and Final Season

October 14

Obituary: Complete Season 2

October 15

Murdaugh: Death In The Family: Three-Episode Series Premiere

October 16

Duck Dynasty: The Revival: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13-14

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

October 17

40 Acres (2024)

What Happens Later (2023)

October 18

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 2 and 5

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 4-6

October 20

9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5

Anyone But You (2023)

Anyone But You En Español (2023)

Freud’s Last Session (2023)

Freud’s Last Session En Español (2023)

October 21

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 6

October 22

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (2025)

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1B

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 7

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 5

WWE Rivals: Complete Season 5

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018)

Christmas Plus One (2022)

Deadly Girls Trip (2025)

Hot Chocolate Holiday (2021)

Match Made in Mistletoe (2021)

Everything new on HBO Max in October October 1

2 Days in New York

50 First Dates

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Alan Partridge

All Eyez on Me

Beetlejuice

Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)

Broken English

Bronson

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Christine

Confidence

Crime in the Streets

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Drag Me to Hell

Edward Scissorhands

Enemy

Fay Grim

Firestarter

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Hell It Came

Gone Girl

Gremlins (1984)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween: Resurrection

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Hereditary

Highway 301

House of Wax (1953)

House on Haunted Hill (1958)

I Died a Thousand Times

I Give it a Year

Indestructible Man

Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Interview with the Vampire

Intruder in the Dust

Isle of the Dead

It’s Complicated

Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc

Lady in the Lake

Los Cronocrimenes

Macabre

Marcel the Shell with Shoes

Mirror Mirror

National Velvet

Nora Prentiss

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Page One

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Phenix City Story

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic

Pride

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shame

Talk to Me (2023)

Tension

The Black Scorpion

The Brothers McMullen

The Cyclops

The Disembodied

The Exorcist (1973)

The First Monday in May

The Gangster

The Harvey Girls

The Lobster

The Monster

The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy (2017)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Return of Doctor X

The Shining

The Sixth Sense

The Steel Jungle

The Switch

The Tattooed Stranger

The Unfaithful

The Walking Dead (1936)

The Watch

The Witch

Tickled

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Trick ‘r Treat

Uncut Gems

War for the Planet of the Apes

X

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

Zombies on Broadway

October 2

Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)

E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, season 1

Mysteries of the Abandoned, season 12 (Discovery)

The Friday the 13th Murders, season 1 (ID)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, season 2 (ID)

October 3

Bring Her Back (A24)

Where We Call Home, season 4 (Magnolia Network)

October 6

Smiling Friends, season 3 (Adult Swim)

October 7

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)

One Day in October, season 1

October 8

Alex vs America, season 5 (FOOD Network)

Baylen Out Loud, season 2 (TLC)

October 9

Vgly, season 2 (Max Original)

October 10

Bugs Bunny Builders, season 2G (Cartoon Network)

Homes With a View, season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, season 1D (Cartoon Network)

The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)

The Substance (MUBI)

October 11

Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)

Impractical Jokers, season 12A (truTV)

October 12

The Chair Company, season 1 (HBO Original)

The Snake Catcher, season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 15

7 Little Johnstons, season 16 (TLC)

Graveyard Carz, season 20

Mother May I Murder?, season 2 (ID)

Pan

October 17

An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)

Baby Assassins Everyday!, season 1

Beach Cottage Chronicles, season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Ignite, season 1

La Grande Maison Tokyo Special

La Grande Maison Tokyo, season 1

Light of My Lion, season 1

Love is for the Dogs, season 1

Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, season 1

Please Die My Beloved, season 1

The Thaw, season 3 (Max Original)

True Beauty, season 1

Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, season 1

Vivant, season 1

Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, season 1

October 19

Anything But Gray, season 1 (Magnolia Network)

October 20

Haha, You Clowns, season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 21

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)

The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 22

Holmes Family Rescue, season 3 (HGTV)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

October 23

Expedition X, season 10 (Discovery)

Dangerously Obese, season 2 (TLC)

October 24

Lakeside Retreats, season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Teen Titans Go!, season 9D (Cartoon Network)

October 26

IT: Welcome to Derry, season 1 (HBO Original)

October 27

Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, season 1 (discovery+)

October 28

Country Doctor (HBO Original)

The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 29

American Monster, season 13 (ID)

Survival of the Beast, season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 30

Fatal Engineering, season 1 (Science)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

October 31

House Hunters: Volume 10, season 246 (HGTV)

Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, season 1 (Travel)

Old Home Stories, season 1 (Magnolia Network)

