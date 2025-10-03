What to watch this month? Full list of new October content on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max

Are you wondering about what to watch this October on your favorite streaming platforms? Several hit shows, series, and movies are set to release on various platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, this month. Here is the full list of content that you must check out, as per US Weekly.
October 1
Love Is Blind (season 9)
Riv4lries (season 1)
About My Father
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop 2
Beverly Hills Cop 3
The Book Club Murders
Casper
The Christmas Contract
Coach Carter
Coming to America
Daddy Day Care
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Dancing
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Dracula
Eddy Murphy: Raw
Fifty Shades of Grey
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Friends with Benefits
The Goonies
Hacksaw Ridge
Halo (season 1-2)
The Hurt Locker
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Law Abiding Citizen
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Mask
Meet Joe Black
Molly’s Game
Mr & Mrs Smith
NCIS (seasons 18-19)
Pineapple Express
Point Break
Red Dragon
Sinister 2
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Slender Man
The Strangers
Taxi Driver
Training Day
The Way Home (season 1-2)
When a Stranger Calls
The Wrath of Becky
October 2
Dudes (season 1)
The Game: You Never Play Alone (season 1)
Winx Club: The Magic Is Back (season 1, 15 episodes)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World
October 3
Monster: The Ed Gein Story (season 1)
Old Dog, New Tricks (season 1)
Steve
Genie, Make a Wish (season 1)
The New Force (season 1)
Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat
October 4
Night of the Living Dead
Angel Has Fallen
Ranma 1/2 (season 2)
October 5
Despicable Me 3
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
October 6
Dr Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
October 7
Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering
Nurse Jackie: seasons 1-7
True Haunting (GB)
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
October 8
Caramelo (BR)
Is It Cake? Halloween
Néro the Assassin (FR)
October 9
Boots
The Maze Runner
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Maze Runner: Death Cure
The Resurrected (TW)
Victoria Beckham (GB)
October 10
Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata (IN)
My Father, the BTK Killer
Old Money (TR)
Swim to Me (CL)
The Woman in Cabin 10
October 11
Typhoon Family (KR)
October 14
Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (TH)
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
October 15
Held Hostage in My House
Inside Furioza (PL)
No One Saw Us Leave (MX)
Six Kings Slam 2025
Taken in Plain Sight
October 16
The A Team
Confessions of a Shopaholic
The Diplomat: season 3
Romantics Anonymous (JP)
Starting 5: season 2
The Time That Remains (PH)
October 17
27 Nights (AR)
Good News (KR)
The Perfect Neighbor
She Walks in Darkness (ES)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Turn of the Tide: Season 2 (PT)
Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (PT)
The Twits
October 18
Don’t Say a Word
October 21
Michelle Wolf: The Well
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: season 2
Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (CA)
October 22
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia The Monster of Florence (IT)
October 23
The Elixir (ID)
Nobody Wants This: season 2
October 24
A House of Dynamite
Parish: season 1
October 25
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (KR)
October 27
The Asset (DK)
Dark Winds: season 3
Sliding Doors
October 28
Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (DE)
Mo Amer: Wild World
Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle
October 29
Ballad of a Small Player (GB)
NOS4A2: seasons 1-2
Rulers of Fortune (BR)
Selling Sunset: season 9
October 30
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (GB)
Amsterdam Empire (NL)
Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (MX)
Son of a Donkey (AU)
The Witcher: season 4
October 31
Bad Influencer (ZA)
Breathless: season 2 (ES)
Rhythm + Flow France: season 4 (FR)
Everything New on Prime Video in October 2025
October 1
1984 (1985)
17 Again (2009)
A Shot in the Dark (1965)
A View to a Kill (1985)
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
Accepted (2006)
Argo (2012)
Argo: Extended Edition (2012)
Bad Words (2014)
Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Braveheart (1995)
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Bruce Almighty (2003)
Bull Durham (1988)
Candyman (1992)
Casino Royale (2006)
Cat People (1982)
Crank (2006)
Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)
Curious George (2006)
Dead Man Walking (1996)
Death at a Funeral (2007)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dr. No (1963)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Dracula (1931)
Easy A (2010)
End of Days (1999)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
For Love of the Game (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankenstein (1931)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Ghost Story (1981)
GoldenEye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Hair (1979)
Hang ’Em High (1968)
Holmes and Watson (2018)
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
House of Gucci (2021)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Judy (2019)
Knight and Day (2010)
Legends of the Fall (1995)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Lucy (2014)
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
Moonraker (1979)
Moonstruck (1988)
No Time to Die (2021)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Overboard (1987)
Pixels (2015)
Play Dirty (2025)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Return to Me (2000)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)
Skyfall (2012)
Soul Plane (2004)
Southpaw (2015)
Spartacus (1960)
Spectre (2015)
Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)
The Big Country (1958)
The Boy (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Change-Up (2011)
The Commuter (2018)
The Family Man (2000)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Shack (2017)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Terminator (1984)
The World Is Not Enough (2000)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Tremors (1990)
Us (2019)
Vacation Friends (2021)
Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
Waterworld (1995)
West Side Story (1961)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
October 5
The Boogeyman (2023)
October 8
Maintenance Required (2025)
October 10
John Candy: I Like Me (2025)
The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)
October 16
Culap Nuestra (2025)
Dracula Untold (2014)
October 18
Companion (2025)
October 23
Host (2025)
October 24
Migration (2023)
The Beat Within (1982)
October 27
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
October 29
Hedda (2025)
October 31
The Woman in the Yard (2025)
October 1
2012 (2009)
2012 En Español (2009)
Atomic Blonde (2017)
Barbarian (2022)
Blade (1998)
Blade En Español (1998)
Blade II (2002)
Blade II En Espanol (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blade: Trinity En Español (2004)
Bogus (1996)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Gentlemen Broncos (2009)
Guess Who (2005)
Guess Who En Español (2005)
Half Past Dead (2002)
Half Past Dead En Español (2002)
Halloween (2018)
Hide and Seek (2005)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Hotel Transylvania En Español (2012)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
Hotel Transylvania 2 En Español (2015)
How Do You Know (2010)
How Do You Know En Español (2010)
I Spy (2002)
I Spy En Español (2002)
Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Ip Man 4 (2019)
Joy Ride (2001)
Knight and Day (2010)
Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Master Z (2018)
Monte Carlo (2011)
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Saw (2004)
Saw 2 (2005)
Saw 3 (2006)
Saw 4 (2007)
Saw 5 (2008)
Saw 6 (2009)
Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Sinister (2012)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
The Empty Man (2020)
The Exchange (2021)
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)
The Ides of March (2011)
The Ides of March En Español (2011)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
The Tree of Life (2011)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
Underwater (2020)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Water for Elephants (2011)
October 2
Abbott Elementary: Season 5 Premiere
Shifting Gears: Season 2 Premiere
History’s Most Shocking: Complete Season 1
Hunting History with Steven Rinella: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 18
Married at First Sight: Afterparty: Complete Season 1
Mafia Mamma (2023)
October 3
The Happening (2008)
LOL Live with Justin Silva (2025)
LOL Live with Lea’h Sampson (2025)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Werewolves (2024)
October 4
The Bachelorette: Complete Seasons 18-19
Fire Force: Season 3, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 13
Halloween Wars: Compete Season 1-3
My Hero Academia: Final Season Premiere (SUBBED)
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 11
Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 3
Spy x Family: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
Sister Wives: Complete Season 1
October 5
Digimon Beatbreak: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)
October 6
Gintama: Complete Seasons 2-3 (DUBBED)
October 7
Branding in Seongsu: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
The Rule of Jenny Pen (2024)
October 8
Stay
October 9
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21
Crime Beat: Complete Seasons 6a-6c
Customer Wars: Complete Season 5
In Search of Aliens: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 23
WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
October 10
9-1-1: Season 9 Premiere
9-1-1: Nashville: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Premiere
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy: Special Premiere
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
The Omen (2006)
Saint Clare (2024)
October 11
Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 20-22
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-2, and 5
October 12
Vinland Saga: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
October 13
Solar Opposites: Complete Sixth and Final Season
October 14
Obituary: Complete Season 2
October 15
Murdaugh: Death In The Family: Three-Episode Series Premiere
October 16
Duck Dynasty: The Revival: Complete Season 1
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13-14
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
October 17
40 Acres (2024)
What Happens Later (2023)
October 18
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 2 and 5
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 4-6
October 20
9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5
Anyone But You (2023)
Anyone But You En Español (2023)
Freud’s Last Session (2023)
Freud’s Last Session En Español (2023)
October 21
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 6
October 22
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (2025)
American Ripper: Complete Season 1
Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1B
Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 7
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 5
WWE Rivals: Complete Season 5
A Christmas in Tennessee (2018)
Christmas Plus One (2022)
Deadly Girls Trip (2025)
Hot Chocolate Holiday (2021)
Match Made in Mistletoe (2021)
October 1
2 Days in New York
50 First Dates
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Alan Partridge
All Eyez on Me
Beetlejuice
Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)
Broken English
Bronson
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Christine
Confidence
Crime in the Streets
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
Drag Me to Hell
Edward Scissorhands
Enemy
Fay Grim
Firestarter
Freaks
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
From Hell It Came
Gone Girl
Gremlins (1984)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween: Resurrection
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
Hereditary
Highway 301
House of Wax (1953)
House on Haunted Hill (1958)
I Died a Thousand Times
I Give it a Year
Indestructible Man
Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Interview with the Vampire
Intruder in the Dust
Isle of the Dead
It’s Complicated
Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc
Lady in the Lake
Los Cronocrimenes
Macabre
Marcel the Shell with Shoes
Mirror Mirror
National Velvet
Nora Prentiss
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Page One
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
Phenix City Story
Poltergeist (1982)
Practical Magic
Pride
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shame
Talk to Me (2023)
Tension
The Black Scorpion
The Brothers McMullen
The Cyclops
The Disembodied
The Exorcist (1973)
The First Monday in May
The Gangster
The Harvey Girls
The Lobster
The Monster
The Mummy (1959)
The Mummy (2017)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Return of Doctor X
The Shining
The Sixth Sense
The Steel Jungle
The Switch
The Tattooed Stranger
The Unfaithful
The Walking Dead (1936)
The Watch
The Witch
Tickled
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Trick ‘r Treat
Uncut Gems
War for the Planet of the Apes
X
You Can’t Get Away with Murder
Zombies on Broadway
October 2
Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)
E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, season 1
Mysteries of the Abandoned, season 12 (Discovery)
The Friday the 13th Murders, season 1 (ID)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, season 2 (ID)
October 3
Bring Her Back (A24)
Where We Call Home, season 4 (Magnolia Network)
October 6
Smiling Friends, season 3 (Adult Swim)
October 7
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)
One Day in October, season 1
October 8
Alex vs America, season 5 (FOOD Network)
Baylen Out Loud, season 2 (TLC)
October 9
Vgly, season 2 (Max Original)
October 10
Bugs Bunny Builders, season 2G (Cartoon Network)
Homes With a View, season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, season 1D (Cartoon Network)
The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)
The Substance (MUBI)
October 11
Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)
Impractical Jokers, season 12A (truTV)
October 12
The Chair Company, season 1 (HBO Original)
The Snake Catcher, season 1 (Animal Planet)
October 15
7 Little Johnstons, season 16 (TLC)
Graveyard Carz, season 20
Mother May I Murder?, season 2 (ID)
Pan
October 17
An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)
Baby Assassins Everyday!, season 1
Beach Cottage Chronicles, season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Ignite, season 1
La Grande Maison Tokyo Special
La Grande Maison Tokyo, season 1
Light of My Lion, season 1
Love is for the Dogs, season 1
Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, season 1
Please Die My Beloved, season 1
The Thaw, season 3 (Max Original)
True Beauty, season 1
Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, season 1
Vivant, season 1
Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, season 1
October 19
Anything But Gray, season 1 (Magnolia Network)
October 20
Haha, You Clowns, season 1 (Adult Swim)
October 21
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)
The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 22
Holmes Family Rescue, season 3 (HGTV)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
October 23
Expedition X, season 10 (Discovery)
Dangerously Obese, season 2 (TLC)
October 24
Lakeside Retreats, season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Teen Titans Go!, season 9D (Cartoon Network)
October 26
IT: Welcome to Derry, season 1 (HBO Original)
October 27
Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, season 1 (discovery+)
October 28
Country Doctor (HBO Original)
The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 29
American Monster, season 13 (ID)
Survival of the Beast, season 1 (Animal Planet)
October 30
Fatal Engineering, season 1 (Science)
Sorry, Baby (A24)
October 31
House Hunters: Volume 10, season 246 (HGTV)
Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, season 1 (Travel)
Old Home Stories, season 1 (Magnolia Network)
