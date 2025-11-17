What to watch this week? Landman Season 2 on Paramount+, One Shot with Ed Sheeran on Netflix and more

Are you trying to figure out what to watch this week? Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV, among other streaming platforms, offer some of the most exciting films and series. From Demi Moore’s Landman Season 2 to Mark Wahlberg’s The Family Plan 2, here is a list of movies and shows you should not miss, as per ScreenHub.

Netflix Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That If you are in the mood for some positive stand-up comedy, you should definitely watch Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That, which premieres on Netflix on 18 November. Canadian comic Gerry Dee talks about his “ perilous years as a schoolteacher, the pitfalls of open marriages and the truth about Santa” with unparalleled humor and wit.

Envious Season 3 Directed by Gabriel Medina, Envious is an Argentine comedy-drama television series. Protagonist Victoria Mori, aka Vicky (Griselda Siciliani), looks for a new lover after a “devastating breakup” in Envious Season 3, which will premiere on 19 November. Her quest for a new romance leads Vicky to hilarious self-discovery.

Champagne Problems Champagne Problems, which stars Minka Kelly in the lead role, is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson. Kelly, a driven American executive, travels to Paris to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas. Things take an interesting turn as she falls for the heir to the bubbly empire.

Champagne Problems will premiere on 19 November.

One Shot with Ed Sheeran One Shot with Ed Sheeran will premiere on 21 November on Netflix. Get ready for a real-time music experience as the Drive hitmaker rocks the streets of New York City with some of his greatest hits.

Prime Video The Mighty Nein Produced by Metapigeon, Titmouse and Amazon MGM Studios, this adult animated fantasy television series will premiere on Prime Video on 19 November. The Mighty Nein is about a group of misfits with troubled pasts and secrets who must rely on teamwork to save the realm, per IGN.

Apple TV The Family Plan 2 The sequel to the 2023 film The Family Plan, The Family Plan 2, will premiere on Apple TV on 21 November. This action comedy stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, and Zoe Colletti in the lead roles.

Paramount+ Novocaine No Pain Novocaine No Pain is about a bank employee who must rescue his co-worker after she is taken hostage by a group of robbers. The movie, which stars Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder, will premiere on Paramount+ on 21 November.

Landman Season 2 Landman Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on 17 November. It stars veteran actors like Demi Moore, Billy Bob Thornton, and Ali Larter. New episodes will air weekly.

FAQs When does The Family Plan 2 release on Apple TV? The Family Plan 2 will be released on Apple TV on 21 November.

Where can I watch The Mighty Nein? You can watch The Mighty Nein on Prime Video.

When does One Shot with Ed Sheeran premiere on Netflix? One Shot with Ed Sheeran will premiere on Netflix on 21 November.