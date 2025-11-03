What type of cancer is cartoonist Scott Adams suffering from? Here is what we know amid his help appeal to Donald Trump

Cartoonist Scott Adams has been battling cancer since earlier this year. The artist, who is popularly known for his Dilbert comic strip, has appealed to President Donald Trump for help in saving his life. Taking to his social media, Adams claimed that his health is deteriorating and would require the assistance of the politician.

Scott’s post read, “On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it. I need it.” He further added, “I am declining fast.” As for the severity of the disease, Adams is suffering from metastatic prostate cancer, which is in its advanced stage.

Scott Adams’ health status The cartoonist revealed his diagnosis during a May episode of his YouTube show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams. While streaming on the digital platform, the artist said, “I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it—well, longer than he’s admitted having it.”

Additionally, in his new X post, too, Adams shared an update about his health. He claimed that he will be taking the new radiotherapy drug, Pluvicto, to cure his cancer.

In his post, the cartoonist mentioned that his healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved his application to receive the newly FDA-approved drug, “But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it, and I can’t seem to fix that.”

Following Adams’ appeal, President Donald Trump responded with his own post.

Will Donald Trump help Scott Adams? After Adams appealed to Trump for his help in getting his treatment on track, the president went on to respond with “on it”. Moreover, Robert F. Kennedy, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, also reacted to the cartoonist’s appeal. He wrote, in a separate post, “The President wants to help.”

During his first term, the president signed the Right to Try Act, through which he can help terminally ill patients get access to drugs that are still to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, as per CNN.

