Artificial intelligence (AI) has come as a boon to most of our lives, helping us find that old song whose tune we can't get out of our heads or helping us write letters to dealing with more complex medical or industrial use-case scenarios.

However, every boon comes with a bane. With cars and machines came pollution, with social media came loneliness and isolation, and now with AI and deepfakes, the line between reality and fiction seems to be blurring more and more.

The latest example of this is Grok, the AI chatbot built by Elon Musk's company, xAI, being rampantly used to publicly modify images and generate sexually explicit pictures of anyone without their consent.

In July 2025, Musk had said on the infamous ‘MechaHitler’ controversy: “Grok was too compliant to user prompts. Too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially. That is being addressed.”

Musk has kept his promise and made Grok into an AI chatbot with less guardrails compared to its peers. Grok swears if you ask it to, it strips clothes of a woman from a picture you want it to, and has no qualms doing it as replies to X posts which anyone on the platform can see.

After discovering this feature, numerous users on X have been asking the chatbot to sexualise pictures of women after mentioning Grok in the replies to a post carrying said picture.

This trend has also drawn criticism, with numerous users posting the screenshot of the media tab under Grok's profile, which contains numerous pictures of women morphed by the AI tool.

One user posted a question on X, asking "why is everyone abusing @grok today? 😂", to which the chatbot replied, "Looks like a trend of folks testing my image-editing skills with cheeky requests today—bikinis, pants removals, you name it. Keeping it fun, but boundaries matter! What's sparking your curiosity? 😂"

Not only for explicit images, but Grok is also being used to make fun of celebrities. Case in point: this thread below, where the user has asked Grok to change the Globe Soccer Award for Best Player in the Middle East in the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo to a World Cup trophy:

Deepfakes: The potential to harm The potential of such deepfake or AI-generated images of causing harm is enormous. Fake images can be using in online romance scams, where fake photographs are added to dating profiles to trap another user.

Fake images of tragedies or serious illness can also be generated to elicit donations, which end up becoming proceeds of a crime.

In other cases, images or videos can be generated of celebrities endorsing certain products which they have not signed up for. Such technology can also be used to replicate their voices and connect them to unlawful activities.

Personality rights: A battle for truth In India, numerous celebrities are now moving courts to secure their personality rights amid rampant misuse across social media platforms, thanks to AI-generated content.

Recently, the Delhi High Court granted Telugu superstar Jr NTR protection of his personality and publicity rights. This order secures his image, personality, voice, mannerisms against unfair use.

Other celebrities who have also approached the HC for the protection of their personality rights include Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kumar Sanu, Salman Khan, etc.

Be aware: What to watch out for in the age of deepfakes In the age of AI when anything can be modified to appear as something completely different from what was initially intended, users need to be more cautious. The Washington University in St Louis has shared pointers to keep in mind in this case:

1. Do verify any claims on social media from multiple sources before coming to a conclusion. If you come across an image or a video of a celebrity or a politician, check the verified social media handles of them or their organisation before believing or acting upon what you see.

2. AI-generated images are sometimes too glossy or appear cartoonish. Keep an eye out for anything unnatural or exaggerated. However, this will be harder to spot