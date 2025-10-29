SSA confirms early Social Security payments for November 2025; checks dates and other details

The US Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced the schedule for giving out Social Security benefits for the month of November. As per a USA Today report, those who are eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks might receive it well before time in November.

The SSA and SSI payments are usually credited on the first day of each month. However, since 1 November is a holiday as it falls on a weekend, the checks will be sent out on 31 October, reported the Lansing State Journal.

SSA payments for November 2025: Schedule for the coming month In November 2025, the first installment, which is usually credited on the first day of the month, will be sent out on 31 October, as per the SSA calendar. This is a usual norm that is followed when the first day falls on a weekend or a holiday.

Based on their dates of birth, the Social Security recipients will receive payments on the following days in November 2025:

• 3 November: Retirement benefits for those who have been receiving Social Security income since May 1997.

• 12 November: Reimbursement of retirement, spousal, and survivor benefits for those born between the first and the 10th of any month.

• 19 November: The benefits will be credited to those born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

• 26 November: Benefits to be credited for those born between the 21st and 30th/31st of any month.

However, for December, the checks will be sent out as usual on 1 December. Since 1 January will be a holiday on account of the New Year, the payment for January 2026 will be sent out on 31 December. The SSA website has also mentioned the dates for Social Security payments in 2026.

Also Read | Luigi Mangione turns to Taylor Swift and Charli XCX behind bars

Will SSA payments be affected due to the federal shutdown? The US government has been under a federal shutdown since the beginning of October. As the shutdown has been continuing for almost a month, there have been doubts and confusion regarding its effect on Social Security benefits. According to a USA Today report, the beneficiaries do not need to worry as their payments will not face any delay or fund cut, as of now. While SSA employees have been laid off, there is no change in the schedule of SSI payments.

FAQs 1. Why are November SSI payments arriving early? Since 1 November falls on a weekend, payments go out on 31 October.

2. When will other Social Security payments be sent in November? Other payments will be credited on 3, 12, 19 and 26 November, depending on the recipient’s birth date.