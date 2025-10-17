Subscribe

When will Dhanteras 2025 be celebrated in the US and Canada? Know the date, time, muhurat and other details

Dhanteras 2025: With the festivities kicking off, Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated in the US on October 18. Check out the rituals and muhurat timings to follow across the different cities. 

LM US Desk
Published17 Oct 2025, 09:10 PM IST
The Hindu community around the world is preparing to celebrate the five-day festival of Diwali. Ahead of the festivities, the rituals of Dhanteras will be performed in households, where the families will worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and Lord Kubera for prosperity, wisdom and good fortune.

The word “Dhanteras” is derived from “Dhan”, which means money, and “Teras”, which is the 13th day of the lunar fortnight. In 2025, the auspicious day will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 October. Additionally, this year, the festival also coincides with the Trayodashi Tithi of the Kartik month.

Dhanteras puja timings in the US

As per the Drikpanchang, the Trayodashi tithi will begin on 18 October at 2:48 AM and will go on till 4:21 AM on 19 October. While the dates remain the same across the US and Canada, the puja timings will differ as per the region.

Puja should be performed in the Pradosh Kaal. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera must be worshiped by lighting lamps and offering sweets, fruits, etc. The day is also associated with buying valuable items such as gold and silver jewelry.

The muhurat timings in major US cities are as follows:

New York City: 7:25 PM to 8:47 PM local time

San Francisco: 7:46 PM to 9:03 PM local time

Seattle: 7:19 PM to 8:55 PM local time

Austin: 8:22 PM to 9:28 PM local time

Washington DC: 07:42 PM to 09:01 PM local time

Dhanteras puja timing in Canada

In Canada, too, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 October. The Lakshmi puja involves lighting lamps and offering special food items. The community also prays for prosperity and wealth in abundance for themselves and their loved ones.

The muhurat timings in Canada are:

Toronto: 7:39 PM to 9:06 PM local time

Vancouver: 7:27 PM to 8:58 PM local time

Montreal: 7:11 PM to 8:47 PM local time

Other rituals performed by the communities on the day of Dhanteras include offering tulsi leaves and worshipping Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, for the well-being of the family.

FAQs

Q1. When will Dhanteras 2025 be celebrated in the US?

Ans. Dhanteras will be celebrated on 18 October in the US.

Q2. Which gods are worshipped on Dhanteras?

Ans. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are worshiped on Dhanteras.

 
 
