When is Mardi Gras 2026? Why is it celebrated? What is Fat Tuesday? Also, the rare overlap of Len and Ramadan this year

Mardi Gras 2026, also called Fat Tuesday, is being celebrated today, February 17. The date changes every year because it is linked to the Christian calendar and the spring equinox.

Mardi Gras always falls on the day before Ash Wednesday and about 7 weeks before Easter. Large public parades, music, colorful beads, masks, and street celebrations are common, especially in New Orleans in the United States. The Louisiana city hosts one of the world’s biggest festivals.

Traditionally, Mardi Gras marks the final day of rich eating and celebration before the holy season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, which falls on February 18 this year. Lent is a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and reflection for many Christians.

Because of this meaning, the day blends religious tradition with joyful public celebration. People enjoy festive food, costumes, and gatherings. They see it as the last chance for indulgence before a more disciplined spiritual period.

Fat Tuesday Fat Tuesday gets its name from the French term Mardi Gras, meaning “Fat Tuesday.” Traditionally, people used up rich foods like butter, eggs, and sugar before the 40 days of Lenten fasting. Festival colors are purple for justice, green for faith, and gold for power.

Mardi Gras is known by several other names across cultures and regions. It is called Shrove Tuesday because, historically, believers confessed their sins, or were “shriven,” before Lent.

The wider festive season, also known as Carnival, begins on January 6. In parts of Pennsylvania, the day is called Fasnacht Day, while in many European countries it is popularly known as Pancake Day.

Poland marks it with pączki doughnuts, while Germany and Pennsylvania Dutch communities eat fasnachts, which are fried potato-based doughnuts. Sweden celebrates with semla sweet rolls on Fettisdagen, and Iceland observes Sprengidagur with festive foods before Lent begins.

Despite different names, the central idea remains the same. Celebration, community, and preparation for the reflective season that follows.

Lent 2026 Lent in 2026 begins on Ash Wednesday, February 18, and ends on Holy Thursday, April 2. Easter Sunday falls on April 5.

This 40-day period, excluding Sundays, is observed through prayer, fasting, and charity as Christians prepare spiritually for Easter.

Important dates include the First Sunday of Lent on February 22, Laetare Sunday on March 15, Palm Sunday on March 29, Good Friday on April 3, and Holy Saturday on April 4.

Many believers avoid meat on Fridays and fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Ashes placed on the forehead symbolize repentance, reflection, and human mortality.

Lent and Ramadan Lent for Christians and Ramadan for Muslims share a similar spiritual purpose. Both are sacred periods of fasting, prayer, self-discipline, and charity. In 2026, the two observances begin on or around February 18, creating a rare overlap.

Both traditions encourage repentance and a reduced focus on worldly life. People support the poor through charity. Each period ends with a major religious festival. Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, while Lent leads to Easter Sunday.

However, fasting practices differ. During Ramadan, Muslims observe a complete fast from dawn to sunset, eating Suhoor before sunrise and Iftar after sunset. In Lent, many Christians practice abstinence or limited fasting rather than a full-day fast.