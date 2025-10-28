When is National First Responders Day observed? History, significance and everything you need to know

National First Responders Day is observed across the United States on Tuesday, 28 October. Citizens mark this special occasion to honor the brave men and women who put their lives on the line of duty to protect others.

According to the US Fire Administration and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 4.6 million first responders, including the police, firefighters, and paramedics, serve communities across the nation by being on their toes at all times.

National First Responders Day: History and significance The US Senate passed the resolution in 2019, after which 28 October was announced as National First Responders Day. This day honors the men and women who have been serving as first responders in times of emergency. Several states in the US mark the occasion on the same day as it was proclaimed, while others observe it on different dates of the year.

Individuals serving in the line of duty face multiple challenges, from extreme weather conditions to accidents and terrorism. These challenges also affect their mental and emotional well-being.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, as many as 89 firefighters died in 2023 from traumatic injuries, heart attacks or aneurysms while they were on duty or within 24 hours of duty.

Hence, this special occasion encourages the citizens of the country to take a moment and reflect upon the sacrifices made by the first responders in order to ensure safety.

How to observe National First Responder Day? To show support on the occasion of the National First Responders Day, an individual can:

Express gratitude to the men and women on line via social media or even sending out cards.

Show support to the local policemen, firefighters, or paramedics by either donating, volunteering, or even spending time with them.

Raising awareness about the National First Responders Day among the citizens. Spread the word through campaigns and social media.

Attend community events hosted in the neighborhood, where they honor the first responders.

FAQs When is National First Responders Day observed? The National First Responders Day is observed on 28 October every year in the US.

When was the first National First Responders Day observed? The first National First Responders Day was observed in 2019.