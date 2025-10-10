When is World Mental Health Day 2025 in the US? Key facts about its history, theme, significance and more

World Mental Health Day is being observed on 10 October this year in the United States. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the objective of the day is to raise awareness of mental health issues worldwide. The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day is Mental Health in Humanitarian Emergencies, as per the World Federation for Mental Health.

History of World Mental Health Day World Mental Health Day was first celebrated in 1992, following an initiative by the World Federation for Mental Health. The celebration encouraged discussion on depression and mental health issues around the world. According to the WHO, the day allows mental health professionals to shed light on their important work, which seeks to make mental well-being a priority.

Before 1994, World Mental Health Day’s sole focus was on educating the public and generally advancing mental health activism. Following Eugene Brody's suggestions, World Mental Health Day 1994 was celebrated with the theme “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World”.

The significance of World Mental Health Day NIMH Gov. reports that more than one in five US adults battle with a mental illness. An estimated 59.3 million adults in the US who were 18 years of age or older had AMI (Any Mental Illness ) in 2022. This figure accounted for 23.1% of all adults in the country.

The observance of World Mental Health Day is crucial because it significantly reduces stigma around mental health issues and acknowledges that mental health matters.

FAQs When is World Mental Health Day observed? World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year.

When was World Mental Health Day celebrated for the first time? World Mental Health Day was celebrated for the first time on 10 October 1992.

Who did Prime Minister Theresa May appoint as the UK's first suicide prevention minister on World Mental Health Day 2018? Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Jackie Doyle-Price as the UK's first suicide prevention minister on World Mental Health Day 2018.