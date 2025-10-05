October to witness Harvest Moon: US date, time and all details you need to know

The upcoming full moon, on October 6, will be of utmost importance to those in the Northern Hemisphere. The moon will reach a spot in the sky that is exactly opposite to the sun, so it will be positioned at 180 degrees. This phenomenon is called the Harvest Moon.

According to Space.com, the mesmerising event will also mark this full moon coming closest to the September equinox on the calendar. While every year the particular lunar phase is witnessed in the month of September, this year it will arrive nearly 30 days later.

Last month, the full moon was visible on September 7. However, at the time, it was 15.006 days away from the autumn equinox. The upcoming full phase of the moon is expected to occur 14.395 days after the equinox, making it closer than the moon in September.

Harvest Moon 2025: Timing, next occurrence The upcoming Harvest Moon phenomenon will be visible to the people living in the Northern Hemisphere on October 6 (Monday) and will reach the post opposite to the sun at 11:48 pm EDT, Space.com states.

The Harvest Moon in October is set to occur 18 times between 1970 and 2050. The last one was in 2020, and the next one will be seen in 2028. Such a phase occurs once every three years. There could be exceptions where it may not be visible for eight years. The next possible example of the same is expected to take place between 2028 and 2036.

As for the name, the particular lunar phase received its title from the Native Americans, who would keep track of the seasons. During the peak harvest season, farmers and workers would go into the fields at night and perform their daily activities under the moonlight. The name Harvest Moon was derived from this.

How is Harvest Moon different from other full moons? During the Harvest Moon, the people believe that the moon stays longer in the night sky than the other full moons. However, that is not the case. Instead, it is the phenomenon where the full moon appears closest to the winter solstice and stays above the horizon longer than usual.

Another interesting fact is that the Harvest Moon rises right after the sun sets instead of appearing 50 minutes later, like on regular days. This allows the farmers to work through the night without any obstacles.

FAQs Q1. When will the Harvest Moon appear in 2025? Ans. The Harvest Moon will appear on October 6, 2025.

Q2. In which phase of the moon does the Harvest Moon occur? Ans. The Harvest Moon occurs during the full moon.