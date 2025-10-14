When will Social Security 2026 COLA be announced? Bureau of Labor Statistics shares major updates

The 2026 cost-of-living adjustment is set to be announced soon. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the announcement is scheduled for 24 October, regardless of whether the U.S. government will be open or not. The authorities revealed that they will publish the September Consumer Price Index on Friday, which will be followed by the Social Security Administration, which will take over, calculate and release the COLA data.

Why was the COLA 2026 report delayed? Initially planned to be announced on 15 October, the COLA 2026 report was delayed as the September CPI report had not been released yet. USA Today reported that the Social Security report was also delayed because the U.S. government was shut down on 1 October and has not opened since.

The annual COLA data cannot be calculated without September’s inflation report. It is based on the increased consumer price index for wage earners and clerks (CPI-W). The data is calculated from July to September.

Furthermore, in an address to the media portal, a spokesperson for the Social Security Administration stated, “Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for 75 million Americans will be adjusted per the 2026 COLA, beginning 1 January 2026, without any delay due to the current government lapse in appropriation.”

What will the COLA 2026 report reveal? According to reports from AARP.org, the upcoming COLA 2026 will reflect the latest estimate up to August. It will also showcase the rise in social security checks from 2.7% last month to 2.8%. Hence, the overall consumer price index rose to 2.9% in August, and the index for urban wage earners stepped up to 2.8%.

Meanwhile, for the recipients of social security benefits, the increase this time around will be modest, at $50 per employee.

Mentioning the seriousness of the COLA 2026 report, the BLS, in their statement, mentioned, "No other releases will be rescheduled or produced until the resumption of regular government services.” They further added, “This release allows the Social Security Administration to meet statutory deadlines necessary to ensure the accurate and timely payment of benefits.”

