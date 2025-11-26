Where is Thanksgiving observed? 6 countries that celebrate the festival in different ways

Thanksgiving shows up differently around the world, but the concept remains the same. It is a day set aside to acknowledge a harvest, a blessing, or a moment in history that people felt was worth remembering. The holiday is best known in North America. However, a handful of nations observe it in their own way, shaped by local events and traditional customs.

Advertisement

United States The United States observes Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November, a national holiday tied to the 1621 gathering between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people.

Today, it is one of the country’s biggest annual events. Families travel, kitchens run all day, and parades and football broadcasts take over the morning hours. Turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie anchor most meals, while community groups host charity drives and public feasts. The day remains rooted in the idea of pausing to give thanks for the past year.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2025: Heavy snowfall to hit these US states

Canada Canada marks its version on the second Monday of October. It has earlier harvest ties, with explorers and local farming traditions shaping its origin story. Celebrations mirror some American customs but stay lighter in scale. Families gather for turkey dinners, autumn decorations come out, and many people head outdoors before winter settles in. The holiday focuses on gratitude for the season and for the year’s small wins.

Advertisement

Norfolk Island (Australia) On Norfolk Island, Thanksgiving is held on the last Wednesday of November. The practice was introduced by 19th-century American whaling crews. Churches are decorated with produce and flowers, and services draw a large share of the local community. Community meals follow, with the day blending American, Polynesian and Australian influences.

Liberia Liberia celebrates on the first Thursday of November, a tradition introduced by freed African American settlers. The focus is on giving thanks for peace and stability. Church services, music and neighbourhood gatherings are common. Meals centre on Liberian dishes rather than the typical North American turkey spread.

Grenada Grenada’s Thanksgiving falls on 25 October, commemorating the 1983 US-led intervention that ended the country's political unrest. It is a day of remembrance as much as gratitude. Memorials, cultural events and family visits anchor the observance.

Advertisement

Saint Lucia Saint Lucia observes Thanksgiving on the first Monday of October. The holiday has roots in national moments of survival, particularly after natural disasters. Communities hold church services, shared meals and small cultural programmes, with gratitude and safety at the core.

FAQs Which country celebrates Thanksgiving the most? The United States has the largest and most widely recognised Thanksgiving celebration.

How many countries officially celebrate Thanksgiving? At least six nations observe a form of Thanksgiving, each tied to different cultural or historical roots.

Does Thanksgiving mean the same thing in every country? No. While gratitude is a common theme, the purpose and history vary between nations.

Why does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving earlier than the US? Canada’s harvest season typically ends earlier due to the climate, which places the holiday in early October.